WPL 2026: DC take on UPW in final league match 

Delhi Capitals will face UP Warriorz in the final league match of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026. The clash is scheduled for February 01 at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara. While the Jemimah Rodrigues-led DC can secure their place in the playoffs with a win, the Warriorz will play for pride. Here we look at the match preview and stats.

Team performance Can DC qualify for the playoffs? UP Warriorz have had a disappointing run in the tournament with only two wins from seven matches. They, hence, are all but out of the playoff race. However, they will be looking to end their campaign on a high note. Meanwhile, DC are currently fourth in the table with three wins in four games. It's a do-or-die game for them as a win will secure their place in the Eliminator while a defeat will knock them out.

Match details Pitch report and streaming details The pitch at BCA Stadium has improved of late, with teams scoring over 170 runs. The teams have fared well in the second innings despite being unable to chase the targets. However, dew could play a major role in the match, making it difficult for bowlers in the second innings. The match will be broadcast live on JioStar Network Channels and JioHotstar app/website at 7:30pm IST.

Team line-ups Probable playing XIs for the match DC (Probable XI): Shafali Verma, Lizelle Lee (wk), Laura Wolvaardt, Jemimah Rodrigues (c), Marizanne Kapp, Niki Prasad, Chinelle Henry, Sneh Rana, Minnu Mani, Shree Charani, Nandni Sharma. UPW (Probable XI): Meg Lanning (c), Simran Shaikh, Amy Jones (wk), Harleen Deol, Chloe Tryon, Deepti Sharma, Shweta Sehrawat, Sophie Ecclestone, Asha Sobhana Joy, Shikha Pandey, Kranti Gaud.

Information Here's the head-to-head record The history is in favor of the Capitals as they boast five wins and just two defeats against the Warriorz in WPL. The Jemimah Rodrigues-led side successfully chased down 155 when the two sides met earlier this season.