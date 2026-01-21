WPL 2026: Gujarat Giants meet UP Warriorz in high-stake clash

The Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 will witness a clash between Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz on Thursday. The match will be played at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara, starting at 7:30pm IST. The two teams had a thrilling high-scoring encounter earlier this season, with the Giants emerging victorious. Here is the preview of the upcoming contest.

Team form Gujarat Giants's rocky road and UP Warriorz's revival Gujarat Giants started their WPL 2026 campaign on a high, winning their first two matches. However, they have been struggling lately, losing each of their following three matches. On the other hand, UP Warriorz lost their first three games of the season but found their rhythm with back-to-back wins. Though both teams own two wins from five games, UPW are third in the standings while the Titans are at the rock-bottom due to different net run rates.

Venue stats Pitch report and streaming details The BCA Stadium in Vadodara will host its third WPL 2026 match. In the six women's T20 games played here before this season, the average first innings score has been around 155. Notably, all those matches were won by teams batting second. Meanwhile, the upcoming match will be televised on the Star Sports Network and streamed live on JioHotstar. The action will get underway at 7:30pm IST.

Advertisement

H2H Here's the head-to-head record Coming to the head-to-head record, Gujarat Giants Women have won four out of seven matches against UP Warriorz. The most recent match was played on January 10, 2026. GG scored 207/4 while batting first in the game, riding on Ashleigh Gardner's 65. Sophie Devine and Anushka Sharma also chipped in. In response, UPW were all out for 197 despite Phoebe Litchfield's 78.

Advertisement

Line-ups Probable XI of the two teams: UP Warriorz Probable XI: Kiran Navgire, Meg Lanning (c), Phoebe Litchfield, Harleen Deol, Shweta Sehrawat (wk), Chloe Tryon, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Asha Sobhana Joy, Shikha Pandey, Kranti Gaud. Gujarat Giants Probable XI: Beth Mooney (wk), Sophie Devine, Anushka Sharma, Kanika Ahuja, Ashleigh Gardner (c), Georgia Wareham, Bharti Fulmali, Kashvee Gautam, Tanuja Kanwer, Happy Kumari, Renuka Singh Thakur.