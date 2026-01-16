Retired-out strategy: Sophie Devine says it's 'great option' in T20s

Former New Zealand captain and Gujarat Giants allrounder Sophie Devine has said that the retired-out strategy will be widely used in T20 cricket. The tactic has already sparked debates during the ongoing Women's Premier League (WPL) , with Ayushi Soni of Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz's Harleen Deol being the first two players to be retired out.

Strategic perspective Devine views retired-out as a strategic option Devine, while talking to the media at an event on Friday, said that the retired-out strategy is just another tool and a strategic option for teams. She said, "It's going to spark a fair bit of debate in terms of how people view it. I think for me, it's just another tool and another strategic option to use."

Rising trend Retired-out strategy gaining traction in franchise cricket The retired-out strategy has been increasingly used in both men's and women's franchise cricket. In 2026 alone, six batters were retired out in men's franchise cricket. Devine hopes that players who are retired out will see it positively as a way to contribute to their team's success. She said, "I hope that players that do get retired out can see it in a positive light that they want to be able to contribute to the team."

Possible pitfalls Devine on potential drawbacks of retired-out strategy Devine also acknowledged that the retired-out strategy could backfire, as seen when UP Warriorz's Deol was retired out against Delhi Capitals. The team collapsed after that, scoring just 13 runs in the last three overs while losing four wickets. She said, "You're not always going to get it right, and that's just like any decision in cricket."

Communication importance Devine advocates for clear communication in cricket Devine stressed the need for clear communication in cricket, especially when it comes to retiring players out. She said, "I think communication is really important and understanding the reasoning behind why you would have retired someone out." This was after Gujarat Giants head coach Michael Klinger spoke to Ayushi Soni about his decision to retire her out during a match against Mumbai Indians.