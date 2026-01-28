WPL 2026: Jemimah Rodrigues fined ₹12 lakh for slow over-rate
What's the story
Delhi Capitals captain Jemimah Rodrigues has been fined ₹12 lakh for a slow over-rate during her team's recent match against Gujarat Giants in the 2026 Women's Premier League (WPL) season. The penalty was imposed after the Capitals lost by three runs at BCA Stadium, Vadodara. This was Jemimah's first offense of the season under the WPL Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offenses.
Match
How the match panned out
Gujarat Giants claimed a remarkable win over Delhi Capitals in Vadodara. The Giants managed to defend 174, though DC recovered well from 85/5. Niki Prasad and Sneh Rana staged DC's comeback with a 66-run stand, but Sophie Devine defended nine runs in the final over. Earlier, Shree Charani took four wickets after Beth Mooney slammed a half-century.
Current standing
Delhi Capitals' position in WPL standings
The loss against the Giants has pushed DC to the fourth spot in the WPL standings. The team now has six points and a Net Run Rate of -0.164. They are currently fighting for a top-three finish to qualify for the playoffs. Their next match is against UP Warriorz on February 1, which will be crucial for their campaign.