WPL 2026: Jemimah Rodrigues fined ₹12 lakh for slow over-rate 

Gujarat Giants claimed a remarkable win over Delhi Capitals in Vadodara. The Giants managed to defend 174, though DC recovered well from 85/5. Niki Prasad and Sneh Rana staged DC's comeback with a 66-run stand, but Sophie Devine defended nine runs in the final over. Earlier, Shree Charani took four wickets after Beth Mooney slammed a half-century.

The loss against the Giants has pushed DC to the fourth spot in the WPL standings. The team now has six points and a Net Run Rate of -0.164. They are currently fighting for a top-three finish to qualify for the playoffs. Their next match is against UP Warriorz on February 1, which will be crucial for their campaign.