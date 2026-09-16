BCCI announces WPL 2027 schedule; auction set for October
What's the story
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the schedule for the 2027 Women's Premier League (WPL) season. The tournament will be held from January 14 to February 7 next year. All five franchises have until September 28, 2026, to announce their player retentions. Meanwhile, the WPL player auction is scheduled for October 28 at Grand Hyatt Kochi.
Squad formation
Player retention and auction details
The player retention deadline on September 28 will be the first step toward the new season.
Each of the five franchises can retain players from their current squads as they start forming their teams for the upcoming tournament.
The next phase will be the player auction on October 28 in Kochi, where teams can fill up their rosters with new signings.
Information
Details on auction
The WPL will have a mini-auction for the 2027 season. Each team can have a maximum of 18 players, with no more than six overseas players in a squad. The salary cap for this cycle has been set at ₹15 crore.
Venue speculation
Potential host cities and venues for WPL 2027
According to Cricbuzz, Mumbai and Vadodara are leading the race to host WPL 2027 matches. Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai and Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara are the two main venues under consideration for this season.
Varanasi has also emerged as a potential host city, with BCCI looking at the possibility of staging WPL matches at its newly constructed stadium.
However, this option is still uncertain as it needs to meet operational requirements before being considered for a tournament of WPL's scale.