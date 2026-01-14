WPL: Ayushi Soni becomes first player to be retired out
What's the story
In a historic move, Ayushi Soni recenty became the first player to be 'retired out' in the Women's Premier League (WPL). The unprecedented event took place during Gujarat Giants' innings against Mumbai Indians at the DY Patil Stadium on Tuesday. Soni came in at No. 6 but struggled to make an impact, scoring just 11 off 14 balls without hitting a boundary.
Strategic decision
Soni's retirement and team's response
After Soni's lackluster performance, the Giants decided to retire her out at the end of the 16th over with the score at 136 for 5. This was only the second time a player had been retired out in women's franchise T20 cricket. The first instance was Kathryn Bryce being retired out for Manchester Originals against Northern Superchargers in Women's Hundred.
Team changes
Ayushi Soni's debut and Anushka Sharma's absence
Soni was making her WPL debut, having replaced Anushka Sharma in the Giants's XI. Anushka had played in their first two matches of the season but was ruled out for a "short period" due to a minor injury sustained while fielding during their win over Delhi Capitals. After Soni's retirement, Bharti Fulmali came in and scored an unbeaten 36 off 15 balls with three fours and three sixes.
Coach's insight
GG's head coach explains decision to retire Soni
Explaining the decision to retire Soni, GG's head coach Michael Klinger said they spoke to both Ayushi and Georgia about lifting their scoring rate after the 13-over mark. He said they felt it was time to bring in Bharti with four overs remaining in their innings. Despite GG posting a total of 192/5, MI chased it down with four balls remaining.
Performance review
Klinger on Soni's performance and decision impact
Klinger praised Soni's contribution in her first game, saying she helped build a phase with Georgia. He added that they needed around 180-190 runs batting first and believed Bharti was the best option for that. Despite MI successfully chasing down the target, Klinger maintained that the decision to retire out Soni was still a positive one.