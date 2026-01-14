WPL: Ayushi Soni becomes first player to be retired out

In a historic move, Ayushi Soni recenty became the first player to be 'retired out' in the Women's Premier League (WPL) . The unprecedented event took place during Gujarat Giants ' innings against Mumbai Indians at the DY Patil Stadium on Tuesday. Soni came in at No. 6 but struggled to make an impact, scoring just 11 off 14 balls without hitting a boundary.

Strategic decision Soni's retirement and team's response After Soni's lackluster performance, the Giants decided to retire her out at the end of the 16th over with the score at 136 for 5. This was only the second time a player had been retired out in women's franchise T20 cricket. The first instance was Kathryn Bryce being retired out for Manchester Originals against Northern Superchargers in Women's Hundred.

Team changes Ayushi Soni's debut and Anushka Sharma's absence Soni was making her WPL debut, having replaced Anushka Sharma in the Giants's XI. Anushka had played in their first two matches of the season but was ruled out for a "short period" due to a minor injury sustained while fielding during their win over Delhi Capitals. After Soni's retirement, Bharti Fulmali came in and scored an unbeaten 36 off 15 balls with three fours and three sixes.

Coach's insight GG's head coach explains decision to retire Soni Explaining the decision to retire Soni, GG's head coach Michael Klinger said they spoke to both Ayushi and Georgia about lifting their scoring rate after the 13-over mark. He said they felt it was time to bring in Bharti with four overs remaining in their innings. Despite GG posting a total of 192/5, MI chased it down with four balls remaining.

