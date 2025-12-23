WPL: Jemimah Rodrigues appointed captain of Delhi Capitals 

Delhi Capitals have announced Jemimah Rodrigues as their new captain for the upcoming Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026. The young cricketer takes over from former Australian skipper Meg Lanning, who led the team to three consecutive finals but fell short each time. Rodrigues was retained by Delhi Capitals ahead of the mega auction and has played 27 WPL games. Here are further details.

Captaincy response Rodrigues expresses gratitude for captaincy role Rodrigues expressed her gratitude for being appointed as the captain of Delhi Capitals. She said, "It is an absolute honor to be named captain... I am deeply grateful to the owners and the support staff for placing their faith in me." The young cricketer also shared her excitement about creating new memories with both familiar faces and new teammates in this strong group.

Leadership endorsement Parth Jindal's confidence in Rodrigues Delhi Capitals co-owner Parth Jindal expressed his confidence in Rodrigues as the new captain. He said, "Jemimah has been with us since day one, and there was never any doubt that she would one day captain the team." Jindal also praised her on-field performances and her infectious smile, saying she will lead the squad exceptionally well.

Career highlights Rodrigues's international cricket career Rodrigues is currently part of India's squad for the ongoing WT20I series against Sri Lanka at home. She has played 113 T20Is, scoring 2,444 runs at an average of 30.93 with 14 fifties. In ODIs, she has represented India in 59 matches and scored a total of 1,749 runs, including 3centuries and 8 fifties to her name. Earlier this year, Rodrigues helped India win their maiden ICC Women's World Cup title. Her 127* against Australia entered the record books.