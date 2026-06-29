WI meet Australia in WT20 World Cup semi-final: Preview

Game specifics

Pitch report and other details

The Kennington Oval in London features a balanced pitch that offers an even contest between bat and ball, although conditions are likely to play a crucial role in this day-night semi-final. Pacers are likely to get some assistance with the new ball. Meanwhile, the semi-final clash, which is scheduled for June 30 at 7:00pm IST, will be broadcasted on JioStar Network Channels and streamed live on JioHotstar (App & Website).