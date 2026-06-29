WI meet Australia in WT20 World Cup semi-final: Preview
What's the story
The first semi-final of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 will see Australia Women take on West Indies Women at the Kennington Oval in London. Australia enter the knockout stage with an impressive record, winning all five group-stage matches. Meanwhile, West Indies secured their semi-final berth by finishing second in their group with three wins from five games. Here is the match preview.
Game specifics
Pitch report and other details
The Kennington Oval in London features a balanced pitch that offers an even contest between bat and ball, although conditions are likely to play a crucial role in this day-night semi-final. Pacers are likely to get some assistance with the new ball. Meanwhile, the semi-final clash, which is scheduled for June 30 at 7:00pm IST, will be broadcasted on JioStar Network Channels and streamed live on JioHotstar (App & Website).
Team stats
Australia dominate head-to-head record against West Indies
As per ESPNcricinfo, Australia have a dominant head-to-head record against West Indies, winning 17 out of the 19 matches played so far. Coming to their WT20 World Cup rivalry, the Aussies have won five of the six games against the Women in Maroon.
AUS vs WI
Australia to enter as favorites
Given Australia's run in this tourney and their past record against WI, they will enter the game as firm favorites. They even defeated the Caribbean side in all six white-ball encounters during their tour earlier this year. WI, meanwhile, had a rollercoaster journey to the semis. They must put their best foot forward. Big guns like Stafanie Taylor, Deandra Dottin, and skipper Hayley Matthews must step up.
Line-ups
Here are the probable XIs
Australia (Probable XI): Beth Mooney (wk), Georgia Voll, Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Georgia Wareham, Annabel Sutherland, Nicola Carey, Sophie Molineux (c), Kim Garth, Lucy Hamilton. West Indies (Probable XI): Hayley Matthews (c), Qiana Joseph, Shemaine Campbelle (wk), Stafanie Taylor, Deandra Dottin, Chinelle Henry, Jahzara Claxton, Jannillea Glasgow, Aaliyah Alleyne, Afy Fletcher, Ashmini Munisar.
Stats
Key players to watch out for
Ellyse Perry could be Australia's key performer in this tourney, having scored 183 runs at 45.75. She has also claimed four wickets. For West Indies, captain Hayley Matthews has been on a roll, claiming nine wickets at 13.55. Skipper Sophie Molineux has made a mark with the ball for the Aussies as her eight wickets have come at an economy of 6.25. With 154 runs at 38.50, Shemaine Campbelle is WI's leading run-getter.
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