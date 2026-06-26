Women's T20 World Cup: Indian batters with fastest half-centuries

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Shafali Verma: 29 balls vs Bangladesh, Manchester, 2026

As mentioned, Shafali Verma is the latest entrant here. She smashed a superb 34-ball 53, helping India scale their second-highest successful run-chase in the Women's T20 World Cup. Her 43*(24) is now the highest score by an Indian batter at the end of six overs in a Women's T20 World Cup innings. As per ESPNcricinfo, she also completed 500 runs in the tournament.