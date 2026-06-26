Women's T20 World Cup: Indian batters with fastest half-centuries
What's the story
India defeated Bangladesh by five wickets in a crucial Group A clash of the 2026 ICC Women's T20 World Cup. The match at Manchester's Old Trafford saw India chase down 137 runs with 19 balls to spare. Shafali Verma was the star of the show, scoring a blistering half-century. As per Cricbuzz, Shafali recorded the second-fastest half-century for India in the Women's T20 WC.
#1
Harmanpreet Kaur: 27 balls vs SL, Dubai, 2024
Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur occupies the top spot on this list. She smashed a 27-ball half-century against Sri Lanka in the 2024 T20 World Cup encounter. Her unbeaten 52 off 27 balls powered India to 172/3 in 20 overs. In the second innings, India bowled out Sri Lanka for 90 (19.5 overs). Arundhati Reddy and Asha Sobhana shared six wickets.
#2
Shafali Verma: 29 balls vs Bangladesh, Manchester, 2026
As mentioned, Shafali Verma is the latest entrant here. She smashed a superb 34-ball 53, helping India scale their second-highest successful run-chase in the Women's T20 World Cup. Her 43*(24) is now the highest score by an Indian batter at the end of six overs in a Women's T20 World Cup innings. As per ESPNcricinfo, she also completed 500 runs in the tournament.
#3
Smriti Mandhana: 31 balls vs Australia, Providence, 2018
At Old Trafford, Shafali surpassed her opening partner, Smriti Mandhana. The latter powered India to an incredible win over Australia in the 2018 Women's T20 World Cup in Providence. India racked up 167/8, riding on Mandhana's 83 off 55 balls (9 fours and 3 sixes). She raced to a 31-ball half-century. Australia later perished for 119 in 19.4 overs.