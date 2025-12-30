Shafali Verma rises in ICC WT20I Rankings: Check current position

Indian cricketer Shafali Verma has made a significant jump in the latest ICC Women's T20I Batting Rankings . The young star has moved up four places to sixth on the updated list, thanks to her stellar performances during the ongoing home series against Sri Lanka. This is a major boost for Shafali, who had previously held the top spot back in 2020.

Series impact Performance in WT20I series against Sri Lanka Shafali has been in top form during the ongoing WT20I series against Sri Lanka, scoring three half-centuries. She currently owns 236 runs from four games at a strike rate of 185.83. Shafali, now the sixth-ranked batter in the ICC WT20I Rankings, is behind Beth Mooney, Hayley Matthews, Smriti Mandhana, Tahlia McGrath, and Laura Wolvaardt. Meanwhile, her teammate Richa Ghosh jumped seven places to the joint-20th with an unbeaten innings of 40* in Thiruvananthapuram. She shares the spot with Sophia Dunkley.

Career highlights Shafali's journey to the top Shafali Verma had previously become just the second Indian, after Mithali Raj, to claim the top spot in the WT20I rankings, achieving this feat in 2020. However, she had struggled to find her footing until recently. Her magnificent performance in the 2025 ICC Women's ODI World Cup final was a turning point. In that match, Shafali scored an impressive 87 runs and took two wickets, helping India win their maiden ICC title.