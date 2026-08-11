WTC 2025-27: Journey ahead for Australia, Bangladesh
What's the story
According to Cricinfo, the ongoing ICC World Test Championship (WTC) cycle still has 15 of the 27 series remaining. One of them, between Australia and Bangladesh, is set to begin on August 13 Down Under. With the 2027 WTC final, scheduled at The Oval, less than a year away, let's take a look at where Australia and Bangladesh stand.
Standings
WTC 2025-27 standings (As of August 11)
Australia, the 2023 WTC winners, continue to top the 2025-27 standings with a points percentage (PCT) of 87.50.
Defending champions South Africa are second with a PCT of 75.00, followed by New Zealand (72.22).
Bangladesh (58.33), India (48.15), Sri Lanka (41.67), England (24.36), Pakistan (22.22), and West Indies (20.83) are next.
Journey
Australia vs Bangladesh: Journey ahead
Australia have a stellar record in the current WTC cycle, winning seven of their eight Tests. They have lost only 12 points out of the 96 on offer, according to Cricinfo.
However, they still have 14 Tests to go, including five in India at the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.
Bangladesh, who are set to face Australia, have won two of their four Tests so far. They have eight Tests remaining, with home series against West Indies and England.
Points system
WTC points system explained
As has been the case, the WTC standings are determined by the percentage of points earned.
There are 12 points available for each win in the WTC. Four points are awarded to each team for a draw, with the teams earning six for a tie.
A loss leads to no point deduction, while teams can lose points because of slow over-rates. The top two sides in the standings qualify for the final.