WTC 2025-27: Journey ahead for Australia, Bangladesh

Australia have a stellar record in the current WTC cycle, winning seven of their eight Tests. They have lost only 12 points out of the 96 on offer, according to Cricinfo.

However, they still have 14 Tests to go, including five in India at the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Bangladesh, who are set to face Australia, have won two of their four Tests so far. They have eight Tests remaining, with home series against West Indies and England.