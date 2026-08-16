Dissecting WTC table following Bangladesh's historic triumph over Australia
What's the story
In a historic achievement, Bangladesh defeated Australia by nine wickets in the first Test at Marrara Cricket Stadium, Darwin. This is Bangladesh's first-ever Test win on Australian soil and their second overall against the Baggy Greens. The victory came after a massive 228-run first-innings lead, with Hasan Mahmud taking six wickets and Tanzid Hasan scoring a century. Here we look at the impact of Bangladesh's historic triumph on the 2025-27 ICC World Test Championship (WTC) points table.
Summary
How did the game pan out?
Australia were on the back foot after being bowled out for 198 runs on Day 1.
Bangladesh took a commanding 228-run lead by scoring 426 runs in their innings. Hasan's century (101), Najmul Hossain Shanto's 84, Mominul Haque's 49, and Mehidy Hasan Miraz's brilliant 65 led the charge for them.
Despite Cameron Green's fighting hundred, Australia's second innings ended at just 284/10.
Mehidy trapped five batters. The Tigers then lost a solitary wicket while hunting down the 57-run target.
Standings impact
Bangladesh's run in WTC 2025-27
The historic win in Darwin has also given Bangladesh a major boost in the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 standings.
Their points tally has gone up to 40, with their points percentage (PCT) increasing from 58.33 to 66.67.
With this significant improvement, Bangladesh consolidate their fourth place in the WTC points table with three wins from five games (1 loss, 1 draw)
Before this memorable triumph, they had two wins over Pakistan at home earlier this year.
PCT shift
Australia's position in WTC standings
Despite the defeat, Australia have retained its top position in the WTC 2025-27 standings.
However, their PCT has taken a major hit from 87.50 to 77.77.
The reigning champions have now lost two out of nine Tests in this cycle, both of which have come at home.
They prevailed in the other seven games, which has kept their pole position intact.
Standings
What about other teams?
While Australia lead the standings, South Africa and New Zealand occupy the second and third place with PCTs of 75.00 and 72.22, respectively.
India (48.15) and Sri Lanka (41.67), who are currently involved in a two-Test series, follow Bangladesh on the table.
England are seventh with a PCT of 24.36. Pakistan (22.22) are currently placed eighth in the nine-team table.
West Indies hold the last place (PCT 20.83).