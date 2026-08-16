Dissecting WTC table following Bangladesh's historic triumph over Australia

Australia were on the back foot after being bowled out for 198 runs on Day 1.

Bangladesh took a commanding 228-run lead by scoring 426 runs in their innings. Hasan's century (101), Najmul Hossain Shanto's 84, Mominul Haque's 49, and Mehidy Hasan Miraz's brilliant 65 led the charge for them.

Despite Cameron Green's fighting hundred, Australia's second innings ended at just 284/10.

Mehidy trapped five batters. The Tigers then lost a solitary wicket while hunting down the 57-run target.