WTC standings: Australia remain at top despite MCG Test loss

Australia's unbeaten streak in the 2025-27 World Test Championship (WTC) cycle has been broken by England . The latter won the fourth Ashes Test at Melbourne Cricket Ground, chasing down a target of 175 runs with four wickets in hand. The win in the Boxing Day affair was England's first in Australia since 2010-11 and improved their position slightly on the WTC table. Here we decode the WTC table.

Match details How did the game pan out? Australia were folded for 152 while batting first, with Josh Tongue taking five wickets. However, England couldn't capitalize on their bowling performance, managing just 110/10 in response. Michael Neser claimed four wickets. Day 2 saw Australia end their second innings at 132/10 courtesy Brydon Carse's four-fer. England then accomplished the 175-run target on Day 2 thanks to Jacob Bethell's 40, Ben Duckett's 34, and Zak Crawley's 37.

Standings update England's position in the WTC standings Before the fourth Test, England had a PCT of 27.08% after losing three consecutive matches in this series. Their first win in Australia since 2010-11 has improved their numbers slightly to 35.19% but they still remain seventh on the table, having recorded three wins, five defeats, and a draw in the cycle. The two teams will meet again for the fifth and final Test of the 2025-26 Ashes series in Sydney.

Australia The Aussies remain at the top Despite the loss, Australia remain at the top in the current cycle with six wins from seven matches. Their PCT has come down to 85.71%. New Zealand, who recently beat WI 2-0 in their maiden assignment in the ongoing cycle, take the second place with a PCT of 77.78%. South Africa are third with three wins out of four Tests and a PCT of 75%.

Positions Positions of other teams Sri Lanka (66.67%) are fourth on the table, having won one out of two Tests so far. Pakistan, with a PCT of 50%, are next in the standings (1 win, 1 defeat). India hold the sixth place with a PCT of 48.15% from nine Tests. They have won four matches so far in the ongoing WTC cycle (4 defeats, 1 draw). As mentioned, England are still seventh in the standings.