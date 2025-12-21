WTC standings: Australia solidify top spot, England remain at seventh 

Australia have defeated England by 82 runs in the third Ashes Test at the Adelaide Oval, further solidifying their top position in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 points table. The victory comes as a major boost for the Australian team, led by Pat Cummins, who have maintained an unbeaten streak in this WTC cycle. Notably, the Aussies have retained the Ashes urn, having earned a 3-0 lead in the ongoing series.

Summary How did the Adelaide Test pan out? Alex Carey's 106 meant Australia posted 371/10 batting first. Usman Khawaja (82) and Mitchell Starc (54) made fifties. The Brits managed 286/10 in response as Ben Stokes (83) and Jofra Archer (51) were the key contributors. A 170-run knock from Travis Head helped Australia post 349/10 in their second innings, setting England a target of 435 runs. Despite fifties from Zak Crawley (85) and Jamie Smith (60), the Brits were folded for 352 runs.

Table impact England continue at the seventh spot England, who started the new WTC cycle with a 2-2 drawn home series against India, have now lost three consecutive matches in Australia. These defeats have severely affected their standing on the table. The loss in Adelaide has further hurt their numbers, leaving them with a PCT of 27.08%. Meanwhile, the Brits continue at the seventh position, having lost five of their eight Tests (2 wins, 1 draw).

Standings update Australia's dominance in the WTC points table The updated ICC World Test Championship points table shows Australia at the top with a perfect record of six wins from six matches. They are followed by South Africa (75%), who have won three out of four matches. New Zealand and Sri Lanka are tied for third place with one win each from two matches (66.67%). Pakistan (50%) sit fifth with one win from two matches while India (48.15%) are sixth with four wins from nine matches.