Australia retain Ashes after defeating England in 3rd Test: Stats 

Team Australia has successfully retained the Ashes by winning the third Test match against England by 82 runs at the Adelaide Oval. The victory gives Australia an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series. England, who started Day 5 needing 228 runs with four wickets in hand, batted well but significantly fell short of what would have been a historic run chase. However, Australia's dominance throughout this Test and the previous two has made them deserving winners.

Match highlights How did the game pan out? Alex Carey's 106 meant Australia posted 371/10 batting first. Usman Khawaja (82) and Mitchell Starc (54) made fifties. The Brits managed 286/10 in response as Ben Stokes (83) and Jofra Archer (51) were the key contributors. A 170-run knock from Travis Head helped Australia post 349/10 in their second innings, setting England a target of 435 runs. Despite fifties from Zak Crawley (85) and Jamie Smith (60), the Brits were folded for 352 runs.

Carey Carey gets to this milestone Carey, who made 106 off 143 balls on Day 1, made 72 off 128 balls in his next outing. As per Cricbuzz, Carey became the fourth keeper with fifty-plus scores in both innings of an Ashes Test. During his stay, Carey also brought up 1,000 runs in home Tests. He has now raced to 1,059 runs at 36.51 (100s: 2, 50s: 6). Overall, Carey has amassed 2,277 Test runs at 36.72. His tally includes 13 half-centuries and three tons.

Information 6,000 FC runs for Carey Carey also completed 6,000 FC runs with his 143rd run in the match. Playing his 104th match, the southpaw has raced to 6,035 runs at an average of 37-plus. His tally includes 12 tons and 33 fifties.

Khawaja 1,500 Ashes runs for Khawaja Khawaja backed his 82 off 126 balls with a 40-run knock off 51 balls. The batter has now raced to 1,502 Ashes runs at 40.59. The tally includes 11 50-plus scores, including four tons. The one on the opening day was Khawaja's 28th Test half-century (100s: 16). Across 86 Tests, the left-handed batter has racked up 6,177 runs at an average of 43.80.

Information Do you know? Steve Smith's unavailability for the Adelaide Test led to Khawaja's recall and an unexpected change in Australia's batting order. The veteran, who had been Australia's mainstay Test opener in recent years, played two solid knocks at number four.

Starc Starc becomes first player with this batting record With a quickfire 54 off just 75 balls in the first innings, Starc became the first cricketer in history to score 10 fifty-plus scores while batting at No. 9 or lower in Test cricket. The southpaw has now raced to 2,472 Test runs at 20.94 (50s: 13). 749 of his runs have come in the Ashes at 26.75 (50s: 6). This was his second fifty of the ongoing series. He has also tallied 22 wickets at 17.04.

Archer Fifer for Archer England speedster Jofra Archer shone with a memorable five-wicket haul in the first innings - 5/53 from 20.2 overs. As per ESPNcricinfo, Archer recorded his fourth fifer in Test cricket. Notably, three of those have come in the Ashes. In 18 Tests, the England pacer has raced to 60 wickets at an average of 30.10. In seven Ashes Tests, Archer has accounted for 31 wickets at an average of 22.25.

DYK Archer backs fifer with maiden Test fifty Archer also played a solid knock in the second innings by scoring 51 off 105 balls - his maiden Test fifty. This knock took him to 268 runs at 10.72. As per ESPNcricinfo, Archer became the fourth Englishman to score a Test fifty Down Under while batting at 10 or lower. The only England batter with a higher score than Archer on this list is Stuart Broad, who made 56 at number 10 in the 2017 Melbourne affair.

Stokes Stokes hammers his 14th 50-plus score in Ashes Stokes smashed eight fours en route to his 83 off 198 balls in England's first innings. This was his second fifty of the ongoing series, and a 10th overall in Ashes (100s: 4). He has now completed 1,727 runs against Australia at 35.24. Overall, Stokes hit his 37th Test fifty as he also boasts 14 centuries. The all-rounder has raced to 7,197 at an average of 35.45.

Stand Record stand between Stokes and Archer As per Cricbuzz, Stokes and Archer, who added 106 runs, became just the fifth England pair to record a 100-plus partnership for the 9th wicket or lower in Tests Down Under. The only other English pair to accomplish this feat in the last 100 years is that of Alastair Cook and Stuart Broad (100 in Melbourne, 2017).

Head Head's fourth Test hundred in Adelaide Head made 170 off 219 balls, a knock laced with 16 fours and two sixes. As per ESPNcricinfo, this was Head's fourth Test hundred in Adelaide (50s: 2). Only Michael Clarke (7) and Ricky Ponting (6) have more Test tons here. Across eight Tests and 10 innings in Adelaide, Head has returned with 814 runs at a tremendous average of 81.40. Meanwhile, Head has a tally of 1,289 Ashes runs at 44.44 (100s: 4, 50s: 5).

Information Head gets to 12,000 runs in First-Class cricket Head, who scored this hundred in his new role of an opener, reached the landmark of 12,000 runs in First-Class cricket during his stay. Playing his 177th match, the southpaw has raced to 12,022 runs, averaging 40-plus.

Tongue Josh Tongue claims four-fer on Test return Josh Tongue, playing his first game of the series, was the pick of the England bowlers in the third innings, claiming 4/70 from 18 overs. He has now raced to 36 Test wickets at 29.55. The pacer now owns two fifers and as many four-fers in England whites. 10 of his wickets have come in two Ashes Tests at 28.50.

Carse Carse gets to 50 Test wickets Carse recorded a total of five wickets in the game as his figures read 3/80 and 2/89. The pacer has now raced to 50 wickets from 12 Tests at an average of 29.88. His tally includes three four-fers, one fifer, and a match 10-fer. Notably, 41 of his wickets have come in away Tests at a fine average of 23.07.

Crawley Crawley completes 3,500 Test runs with 85-run knock Crawley's 151-ball 85 in the fourth innings had eight fours. This took his Test tally past 3,500 runs. The batter has racked up 3,527 runs at an average of 31.77. His tally includes 21 half-centuries and 5 tons. 8 60 of his runs have come in 11 Ashes Tests at 40.95 (100: 1, 50s: 5). The batter averages 31.66 in Tests Down Under, having scored 380 runs at 31.66.

Cummins Cummins only second to Imran Khan Cummins, who missed the first two matches, claimed twin three-fers in the game - 3/69 and 3/48. During the fourth innings, the pacer became only the second captain to complete 150 wickets in Test cricket. He has joined former Pakistan fast bowler Imran Khan (187). Captain Cummins has raced to 151 wickets at a sensational average of 22.54 (5W: 14).

DYK Cummins surpasses Mitchell Johnson's record Cummins's achievement also saw him surpass legendary pacer Mitchell Johnson as the bowler with the sixth-most wickets for Australia in Tests. Across 72 Tests, Cummins has raced to 315 wickets at 22.05 (5W: 14, 10WM: 2). Johnson retired with 313 scalps. In the Ashes, Cummins has raced to a tally of 97 wickets at an average of 23.82. Earlier in the game, the pacer went past Brett Lee, who retired in 2008 with 310 Test wickets.

Smith Jamie Smith gets to his maiden Ashes fifty England's Jamie Smith batted well for his 60 off 82 balls in the fourth innings, a knock laced with seven fours and two sixes. This was his maiden Ashes fifty as his previous scores in this series were 33, 15, 0, 4, and 22. Across 18 Tests, Smith has raced to 1,209 runs at 43.17. The tally includes seven fifties and a couple of tons.

Starc Starc completes 50 Test wickets in 2025 Starc claimed four wickets in the match, including a 3/62 from 17 overs in the fourth innings. With this the pacer became the first bowler to complete 50 Test wickets in 2025. Starc took his tally of wickets in Tests in 2025 to 51 wickets at 17.15 - his best average in a calendar year (5W: 3). The pacer's bowling strike rate of 28.7 in 2025 is the best for any bowler with 50-plus wickets in a calendar year.