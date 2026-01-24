Ranji Trophy: Yash Rathod hammers successive fifty-plus scores versus Andhra

Yash Rathod backed up his brilliant century in the first innings with a fifty next in Vidarbha's 2nd outing against Andhra in their Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Elite Group A match. The game is being played in Anantapur. Rathod hit 56 runs in his side's score of 191/10 in the 3rd innings. Earlier, he slammed 115 runs in Vidarbha's 295/10 in the 1st innings.

Summary Rathod battles it out for Vidarbha Andhra scored 228/10 in response to Vidarbha's 295. The 3rd innings of the contest saw Vidarbha being reduced to 10/3. A 92-run stand between Aman Mokhade and Ravikumar Samarth steadied the ship. Rathod walked in with Vidarbha being 102/4. Andhra fought back with regular wickets. Thanks to Rathod, who held his fort at one end and batted with the tail to help his side.

Stats An average of 107.50 in Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Rathod's 56 was laced with seven fours and a six. He consumed 87 balls. With this knock, Rathod has raced to a tally of 645 runs from six matches (8 innings) in the 2025-26 Ranji Trophy season. He averages a solid 107.50. This was his third fifty this season. He also owns three centuries.

