Ranji Trophy 2025-26: Vidarbha's Yash Rathod slams his 3rd century

Yash Rathod's brilliant century helped Vidarbha recover from a shaky start on the opening day of their Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Elite Group A match against Andhra. The game is being played in Anantapur. Vidarbha captain Harsh Dubey's decision to bat first proved risky as his side lost four wickets for just 45 runs. However, Rathod's unbeaten knock of 104 steadied the ship and guided them to a respectable total of 267/7 at stumps on Day 1.

Strategic alliances Rathod's partnership with Binkar and Nalkande Rathod formed a vital 93-run partnership with debutant Rohit Binkar for the fifth wicket, allowing Vidarbha to recover from their early woes. However, Binkar's innings was cut short at 37 by K Saiteja. Later, Rathod also shared a seventh-wicket stand worth 76 runs with Darshan Nalkande (36). Rathod played a patient innings to guide his team out of trouble. The right-hander's century came off 170 balls with seven boundaries included in it.

Stats Rathod hammers his 10th FC ton, surpasses 2,500 runs Rathod's unbeaten 104 saw him get past 2,500 runs in First-Class cricket. In 28 matches (45 innings), he now owns 2,553 runs at an average of 62-plus, as per ESPNcricinfo. This was his 10th century in FC cricket. He also owns 11 fifties. In the ongoing Ranji 2025-26 season, Rathod owns 578 runs from six matches (7 innings) at 144.50 (100s: 3, 50s: 2). Notably, Rathod helped Vidarbha win the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy title. He smashed 960 runs at 53.33 from 10 matches.

