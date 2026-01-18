Vidarbha beat Saurashtra to clinch VHT 2025-26 title: Key stats 

Vidarbha put up a stunning performance to beat Saurashtra in the final of the 2025-26 Vijay Hazare Trophy at the BCCI Centre of Excellence grounds in Bengaluru. Riding on a hundred from Atharva Taide, Vidarbha posted 317/8 while batting first. The bowlers later did well to bowl Saurashtra out for 279. Yash Thakur took four wickets as Vidarbha clinched their maiden VHT title.

Summary How did the game pan out? Vidarbha were off to a fine start, with Taide and Aman Mokhade (33) adding 80 runs for the opening wicket. Taide later formed a 133-run stand with Yash Rathod (54) for the second wicket as the team finished at 317/8. Chasing the massive target, Saurashtra fought well with half-centuries from Prerak Mankad (88) and Chirag Jani (64).

Taide Fourth 50-plus score in the season for Taide Taide made 128 off 118 balls, a knock laced with 15 fours and three sixes. He finished VHT 2025-26 with 396 runs at an average of 66. The southpaw hammered three fifties besides the ton in the final. Overall, he has raced to 1,489 runs from 41 List A matches at an average of 38-plus. The tally now includes three tons and nine fifties.

Rathod Fifty for Rathod as well Meanwhile, Rathod scored two fours and as many sixes en route to his 61-ball 54. This was his third fifty of the season as he finished with 248 runs at an average of 41.33. Overall, in 23 List A matches, Rathod has slammed 837 runs at 45-plus. This was his 3rd ton in List A cricket.

Mokhade Mokhade becomes third batter with this VHT feat Mokhade, who scored 33 runs off 45 balls, ended the season with a total of 814 runs from 10 innings at an incredible average of 90.44. He became the third batter to complete 800 runs in a single VHT season. The opener also matched Jagadeesan and Karun Nair's record for most centuries in a single VHT season, scoring five tons during this year's tournament.

Panwar Ankur Panwar finishes 2025-26 VHT with 25 wickets Saurashtra pacer Ankur Panwar made a mark in the final, claiming 4/65 from 10 overs. The fast bowler finished VHT 2025-26 with 25 wickets from 10 matches at an average of 21.32 and an economy rate of 5.86. No other bowler even managed 22 scalps. Overall, Panwar has raced to 33 wickets from 17 List A games at an average of 24-plus.

Saurashtra batters Key numbers for Mankad and Jani Mankad smashed 10 fours en route to his 92-ball 88. The batter finished the season with 449 runs at 49.88 (50s: 5). This knock took his List A tally to 2,116 runs at 37.78 (50s: 12, 100s: 4). Jani's 63-ball 64 was laced with three fours and two sixes. He made 372 runs in the season at 46.50 (50s: 3).

Information Nearly 4,000 runs in List A cricket Jani is closing in on 4,000 runs in List A cricket. His latest fifty meant the all-rounder now boasts 3,976 runs from 137 matches at an average of 46.77. This includes 33 fifties and a ton.