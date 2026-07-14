'Grateful for father's..'Yash Thakur reflects on maiden India call-up
What's the story
Yash Thakur, a 27-year-old fast bowler, has been picked in India's squad for the T20I series against Zimbabwe. His maiden call-up to the national team comes as a reward for his hard work in domestic cricket and the Indian Premier League (IPL). However, this moment is not just about Yash's personal achievement but also about fulfilling his late father's dream of seeing him wear the India jersey.
Emotional connection
My father's dream , says Yash
Yash's father, Ravi Singh Thakur, passed away from a cardiac arrest in 2023. The pacer said he was grateful for his father's unwavering support throughout his career.
"It was my father's dream. I am very grateful to him because from day one, until he was with us, he always supported me," Yash told Times of India.
He added that this moment belongs to and is dedicated to his late father.
Career milestones
Nearly 100 List A wickets; IPL experience
Since his List A debut in 2017, Yash has taken 90 wickets in 57 matches at 27.01.
He has played 74 T20s, and featured in 22 IPL games for Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings, claiming 27 wickets, including a five-wicket haul.
The pacer credits former South Africa fast bowler Morne Morkel for helping him improve both technically and mentally during his stint with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).
"When I was at LSG, I learnt a lot of technical aspects of fast bowling from Morne Morkel."
Future prospects
Excited to start international journey under Shreyas Iyer: Yash
Yash is one of three players to earn their maiden India T20I call-up for the Zimbabwe tour.
If he makes his international debut, he will once again play under Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer.
The pacer is excited to start his international journey under Iyer's leadership.
He praised Iyer as an "amazing captain" who gives complete freedom and confidence to bowlers while discussing plans with them.
Coaching influence
Ricky Ponting's never-give-up attitude inspires me, says Yash
Yash also spent the IPL under Punjab Kings head coach Ricky Ponting.
He said it is the Australian legend's never-give-up attitude and ability to inspire confidence that makes him different from other coaches.
"The biggest lesson I learnt from Ricky sir is that no matter what the situation is, you should always think about winning," Yash said.
He recalled a dressing-room speech from Ponting during a challenging match against Delhi Capitals earlier this IPL season.