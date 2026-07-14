'Grateful for father's..'Yash Thakur reflects on maiden India call-up

Yash's father, Ravi Singh Thakur, passed away from a cardiac arrest in 2023. The pacer said he was grateful for his father's unwavering support throughout his career.

"It was my father's dream. I am very grateful to him because from day one, until he was with us, he always supported me," Yash told Times of India.

He added that this moment belongs to and is dedicated to his late father.