Why Yashasvi Jaiswal could join India's 10,000-run Test club

Jaiswal had a dream start to his Test career in July 2023, scoring an incredible century against the West Indies in Roseau.

The left-handed opener, who scored 171 (387), became the 17th Indian with a century on Test debut, according to Cricinfo.

In the last three years, Jaiswal has dominated the bowling attacks across conditions.

From two double-centuries at home to tons in Australia and England, Jaiswal's rise has been remarkable.