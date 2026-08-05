Why Yashasvi Jaiswal could join India's 10,000-run Test club
What's the story
Yashasvi Jaiswal will bolster India's top order in the upcoming two-Test series against Sri Lanka. Jaiswal, who has been India's first-choice Test opener, will look to continue his prolific run on Sri Lanka's spin-friendly tracks. At 24, every substantial contribution also strengthens his case to reach the 10,000-run mark in Test cricket. Here's why Jaiswal could be the next Indian in this elite club.
Journey
His journey so far
Jaiswal had a dream start to his Test career in July 2023, scoring an incredible century against the West Indies in Roseau.
The left-handed opener, who scored 171 (387), became the 17th Indian with a century on Test debut, according to Cricinfo.
In the last three years, Jaiswal has dominated the bowling attacks across conditions.
From two double-centuries at home to tons in Australia and England, Jaiswal's rise has been remarkable.
Numbers
A look at his Test numbers
In 29 Tests, Jaiswal has racked up 2,535 runs at an average of 48.75. His short career already has seven tons and 13 half-centuries.
His highest (214*) came against England in Rajkot in 2024.
In 15 home Tests, Jaiswal has scored 1,417 runs at an average of 54.5, including 3 tons and 8 fifties.
He averages 43 overseas, having scored 1,118 runs from 14 Tests. This includes 4 tons and 5 half-centuries.
Information
Joint-fastest to 2,000 Test runs
Last year, Jaiswal became the joint-fastest Indian to complete 2,000 Test runs. He reached the landmark in just 40 innings, equaling veteran batters Rahul Dravid and Virender Sehwag. The overall list is led by the great Donald Bradman (22 innings).
SENA
Jaiswal in SENA nations
Jaiswal, who has every shot in the book, has already proven his mettle overseas. He has struck Test centuries in the West Indies, Australia, and England.
The Indian opener has played 12 Tests in the SENA nations (South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia).
Across 24 innings, he has scored 852 runs at an average of 37.04. He owns 3 tons and 4 half-centuries.
Club
Can Jaiswal join these legends?
Jaiswal has all the ingredients to be the next big thing in Test cricket. He is only 24 and could have another 10-12 years in the format.
If he maintains this consistency, the left-handed opener would comfortably move past the 10,000-run mark.
As of now, only Sachin Tendulkar (15,921), Dravid (13,265), and Sunil Gavaskar (10,122) have achieved the feat for India.
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Incredible conversion rate
According to Cricinfo, Jaiswal has five 150-plus scores before turning 25 in Test cricket. Only Bradman (10) and Tendulkar (6) are ahead of him. Jaiswal's 100-plus scores in Tests read 101, 118, 161, 171, 175, 209, and 214*.