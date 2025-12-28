Will Yashasvi Jaiswal feature in Vijay Hazare Trophy? Details here

Star Indian batter Yashasvi Jaiswal is all set to join the Mumbai squad ahead of their upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy match against Goa on Wednesday. The Indian international had missed the initial matches due to his recovery from acute gastroenteritis. However, a team source confirmed that he will be joining the team here on Monday evening. "He is absolutely fine now, and his presence will be a huge boost for Mumbai," the source told Sportstar.

Health crisis Jaiswal's health scare and recovery Last week, Jaiswal was rushed to a Pune hospital after complaining of stomach cramps following Mumbai's last Super League match in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Medical tests confirmed he was suffering from acute gastroenteritis and had been advised a week's rest before returning to training. With Rohit Sharma opening the innings for Mumbai, the team management chose not to rush Jaiswal back into action.

Upcoming matches Potential selection for NZ series Jaiswal has an opportunity to impress the selectors ahead of the impending New Zealand ODI series, the squad of which will be announced soon. The left-handed batter scored his maiden ODI century in his last innings, against South Africa. He partnered with Rohit in the absence of skipper Shubman Gill. It remains to be seen if Jaiswal will get selected as a backup opener.