Will Yashasvi Jaiswal feature in Vijay Hazare Trophy? Details here
What's the story
Star Indian batter Yashasvi Jaiswal is all set to join the Mumbai squad ahead of their upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy match against Goa on Wednesday. The Indian international had missed the initial matches due to his recovery from acute gastroenteritis. However, a team source confirmed that he will be joining the team here on Monday evening. "He is absolutely fine now, and his presence will be a huge boost for Mumbai," the source told Sportstar.
Health crisis
Jaiswal's health scare and recovery
Last week, Jaiswal was rushed to a Pune hospital after complaining of stomach cramps following Mumbai's last Super League match in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Medical tests confirmed he was suffering from acute gastroenteritis and had been advised a week's rest before returning to training. With Rohit Sharma opening the innings for Mumbai, the team management chose not to rush Jaiswal back into action.
Upcoming matches
Potential selection for NZ series
Jaiswal has an opportunity to impress the selectors ahead of the impending New Zealand ODI series, the squad of which will be announced soon. The left-handed batter scored his maiden ODI century in his last innings, against South Africa. He partnered with Rohit in the absence of skipper Shubman Gill. It remains to be seen if Jaiswal will get selected as a backup opener.
Career
A look at his List A numbers
Jaiswal, India's mainstay Test opener, has played only four ODIs so far. His only 50-plus score came in the Vizag ODI against South Africa. As per ESPNcricinfo, in 36 List A matches, Jaiswal owns 1,682 runs at 54.25. He has clobbered six tons and 7 fifties. Notably, 171 of his runs in the 50-over format have come for Team India in ODIs at 57 (100s: 1).