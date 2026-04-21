Yashasvi Jaiswal averages 41-plus vs LSG in IPL: Key stats

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Match 32 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. The match is scheduled to be played at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Wednesday. In-form RR opener Yashasvi Jaiswal is among the players to watch out for, as he has been among the runs this season. On this note, let's decode his stats against the Super Giants.

Performance Three 40-plus scores across five innings As per ESPNcricinfo, Jaiswal has hammered 207 runs across five IPL matches against LSG. These runs have come at a fine average of 41.4, with his strike rate being 141.78. Jaiswal's only 50-plus score against the Lucknow-based team is a 52-ball 74 last season. The opener's other scores against LSG read 41, 44, 24, and 24.

Venue Jaiswal has played a solitary match in Lucknow The pitch at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium is known to be slow, aiding spinners and fast bowlers who bowl on the deck. Batting isn't easy from the start as players need time to assess conditions and adapt to the surface. Notably, Jasiwal has played a solitary IPL game at this venue, scoring an 18-ball 24 against LSG in 2024.

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