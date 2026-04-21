Yashasvi Jaiswal averages 41-plus vs LSG in IPL: Key stats
What's the story
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Match 32 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. The match is scheduled to be played at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Wednesday. In-form RR opener Yashasvi Jaiswal is among the players to watch out for, as he has been among the runs this season. On this note, let's decode his stats against the Super Giants.
Performance
Three 40-plus scores across five innings
As per ESPNcricinfo, Jaiswal has hammered 207 runs across five IPL matches against LSG. These runs have come at a fine average of 41.4, with his strike rate being 141.78. Jaiswal's only 50-plus score against the Lucknow-based team is a 52-ball 74 last season. The opener's other scores against LSG read 41, 44, 24, and 24.
Venue
Jaiswal has played a solitary match in Lucknow
The pitch at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium is known to be slow, aiding spinners and fast bowlers who bowl on the deck. Batting isn't easy from the start as players need time to assess conditions and adapt to the surface. Notably, Jasiwal has played a solitary IPL game at this venue, scoring an 18-ball 24 against LSG in 2024.
Career
Here are his overall stats
Jaiswal has been at his best in the ongoing season, scoring 223 runs from six games with the help of two fifties. These runs have come at a strike rate of 152.73 (Average: 55.75). Jaiswal, who also has two tons in the league, overall boasts 2,389 runs from 73 IPL games at an average of 35.65. His tally includes 17 fifties and a strike rate of 152.84.