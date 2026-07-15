Yasir Ali's maiden T20I fifty versus Zimbabwe goes in vain

In response, Bangladesh struggled to build partnerships and lost wickets at regular intervals.

Yasir tried to anchor the innings with a fighting half-century but had a 52-run stand alongside Mahedi Hasan get broken by Muzarabani in the 17th over.

He was eventually dismissed by Ngarava in the 18th over, triggering a collapse that saw Bangladesh bowled out for just 138 runs in 19 overs.