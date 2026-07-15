Yasir Ali's maiden T20I fifty versus Zimbabwe goes in vain
What's the story
Zimbabwe's pace spearheads Blessing Muzarabani and Richard Ngarava wreaked havoc on Bangladesh's batting line-up, leading their team to a comfortable 32-run victory in the first T20I at Bulawayo. The win gave Zimbabwe an early lead in the series. Batting first, Zimbabwe posted a competitive total of 170 runs for the loss of six wickets. In response, Bangladesh fell for 138 in 19 overs. Yasir Ali's 54 went in vain for the visitors.
Summary
Yasir fights for Bangladesh
In response, Bangladesh struggled to build partnerships and lost wickets at regular intervals.
Yasir tried to anchor the innings with a fighting half-century but had a 52-run stand alongside Mahedi Hasan get broken by Muzarabani in the 17th over.
He was eventually dismissed by Ngarava in the 18th over, triggering a collapse that saw Bangladesh bowled out for just 138 runs in 19 overs.
Information
15th fifty for Yasir in 20 overs cricket
Yasir's 54 had 2 fours and 3 sixes. In 12 games, he has amassed 182 T20I runs for Bangladesh, averaging 20.22. He clocked his maiden 50-plus score. Overall in 20 overs cricket, Yasir has amassed 2,671 runs from 135 games (120 innings) at 26.71. He clocked his 15th fifty.