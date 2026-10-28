Yastika Bhatia returns to WBBL, joins Brisbane Heat: Details here
What's the story
Team India wicketkeeper-batter Yastika Bhatia is all set to make her Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) comeback. She has signed with Brisbane Heat as an injury replacement for veteran Jess Jonassen. The 25-year-old is currently the only Indian player in the competition so far, adding international experience to a Heat side looking to bounce back from a difficult campaign.
Past experience
Yastika's previous WBBL stint
Yastika previously played for Melbourne Stars in WBBL 10. She is Brisbane's third overseas signing for the 12th edition.
The Indian star is expected to join her new team before their second fixture against Sydney Thunder on November 1.
She will be available for the remainder of the tournament, adding depth and strength to Brisbane's batting line-up.
Injury comeback
Comeback after injury layoff
Yastika's return to the WBBL comes after a long injury layoff due to an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury she suffered in September last year.
The injury kept her out of nearly 18 months, including India's successful ICC Women's ODI World Cup campaign in 2025.
She made a memorable international comeback in July 2026 with a Test century at Lord's against England.
Accomplishments
Other notable achievements of Yastika
Yastika was also part of India's ICC Women's T20 World Cup squad earlier this year.
She has won the Women's Premier League (WPL) twice with Mumbai Indians, in 2023 and 2025. Overall, she has scored over 500 runs in the tournament.
In her only WBBL season, Yastika scored 154 runs from six games at an average of 25.66. Her strike rate was 104.76.