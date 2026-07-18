Yastika Bhatia reflects on comeback from serious knee injury
What's the story
Indian wicketkeeper-batter Yastika Bhatia recently spoke about her journey of recovery from a serious knee injury. Speaking at a press conference organized by the Baroda Cricket Association (BCA), she said that the months away from cricket reshaped her mindset and taught her patience. The left-hander reflected on the emotional lows of missing major tournaments and how those experiences defined her comeback.
Recovery challenges
A low phase in her life
Yastika spoke about the uncertainty she faced in her cricketing career during her recovery.
She said, "Yes, I think when I got injured, at that time, it was a very low moment for me."
The injury kept her away from international matches and franchise cricket. Rehabilitation became her main focus as she replaced match days with months of gradual recovery and progress.
Faith in recovery
Patience and resilience: Key lessons
Despite the challenges, Yastika never lost faith in her recovery process.
She said, "But still, I knew that if I keep doing the process right, then I will be able to come back from that."
The keeper-batter added that patience and resilience were key lessons from her rehab journey.
"Even if you can't see the result, the process is what you have to stick to," she added.
Comeback success
Historic Test ton at Lord's
Yastika's return to cricket culminated in a historic moment as she became the first woman to score a Test century at Lord's.
Her sublime 113 off 158 balls played a key role in India's historic win over England.
However, Yastika credited her family, coaches, trainers, and physios for helping her through the tough months before this celebration.
"They had formed a good support system," she said about them.
Strengthened mindset
Mentally stronger than ever before
Reflecting on her injury experience, Yastika believes it has made her mentally stronger than before.
She said, "And through this journey, I am now even more confident about myself that whatever the setback, whatever the challenges I will face."
The keeper-batter added that she would use these experiences as fuel to come back even stronger in the future.