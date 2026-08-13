Youri Tielemans apologizes to Aston Villa fans: Here's why
What's the story
Youri Tielemans has issued an apology to Aston Villa fans after his controversial comment about moving to a "bigger club" in Manchester United. The Belgian midfielder, 29, joined the Red Devils this summer on a five-year deal worth £35 million. The transfer was triggered by United activating a release clause. The statement made by the Belgian midfielder didn't sit well with some Villa fans. Here's what happened.
Career transition
Tielemans sparks controversy with 'bigger club' statement
Tielemans joined Villa from Leicester City in 2023 and made 134 appearances, scoring 10 goals over three years.
93 of his appearances for Villa came in the Premier League.
As per BBC Sport, speaking during United's pre-season tour, Tielemans praised Villa for putting him "back to my best level", before adding: "But there are clubs above Villa, and Manchester United is one of them."
Apology issued
Tielemans clarifies his earlier comments
In light of the backlash, Tielemans took to Instagram to clarify his remarks.
"Never meant for my words in the press yesterday to offend anyone or the institution of Aston Villa Football Club, which I massively respect and I'm grateful for the past 3 years," he wrote on Thursday.
"I must however admit my mistake and apologise for my choice of words, will be more careful in the future. Wishing the club the best in the future."
Career challenges
Tielemans signed a contract with Manchester United until 2031
Last season, Tielemans struggled with calf and ankle injuries, limiting him to just 35 appearances across all competitions for Villa.
This was the least number of games he played in a single season during his time in England.
Despite these challenges, he signed a contract with United until 2031.
"The culmination of years of dedication since I first fell in love with football" he said about joining "such a special club" like United.