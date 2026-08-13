Youri Tielemans apologizes to Aston Villa fans: Here's why

In light of the backlash, Tielemans took to Instagram to clarify his remarks.

"Never meant for my words in the press yesterday to offend anyone or the institution of Aston Villa Football Club, which I massively respect and I'm grateful for the past 3 years," he wrote on Thursday.

"I must however admit my mistake and apologise for my choice of words, will be more careful in the future. Wishing the club the best in the future."