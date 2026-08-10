One-Day Cup: Yuzvendra Chahal delivers yet another match-winning spell 

Batting first in the game, Somerset were going well at 69/1 before a collapse took them by storm.

Meanwhile, Chahal's first victim was middle-order batter Archie Vaughan (18), followed by tailenders Jack Leach and Jake Ball.

Northamptonshire later chased down the 186-run target comfortably in 30 overs, winning by seven wickets.

This victory further highlights Chahal's contribution to his team's success in the ongoing tournament.