One-Day Cup: Yuzvendra Chahal delivers yet another match-winning spell
What's the story
Seasoned Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal continued his impressive form in the ongoing One-Day Cup, England's premier List A tournament. Playing for Northamptonshire against Somerset on Sunday, he picked up three wickets in Northampton. Chahal ended with impressive bowling figures of three for 35 in 10 overs as Somerset were bowled out for 185 runs in 47 overs. Here we look at his performance and stats.
Spell
Another stunning spell from the leggie
Batting first in the game, Somerset were going well at 69/1 before a collapse took them by storm.
Meanwhile, Chahal's first victim was middle-order batter Archie Vaughan (18), followed by tailenders Jack Leach and Jake Ball.
Northamptonshire later chased down the 186-run target comfortably in 30 overs, winning by seven wickets.
This victory further highlights Chahal's contribution to his team's success in the ongoing tournament.
Performance
Chahal takes his tally to 15 wickets in the tournament
With his latest performance, Chahal has now taken 15 wickets in six matches in the tournament at an average of 21, as per Cricinfo.
His tally includes a stunning economy rate of 4.56.
The spinner's only four-wicket haul of the season came against Lancashire.
Chahal was the star with the ball in the game, picking up four wickets for 60 runs across nine overs.
Career
Here are his List A stats
The 36-year-old now has 240 scalps from 151 List A matches at an average of 25.30.
The aforementioned 4/60 was his eighth four-wicket haul, as his tally also includes six fifers (ER: 4.82).
Notably, 121 of his wickets have come for India across 72 ODIs at 27.13.
He last played an international game almost three years ago.