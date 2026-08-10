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Home / News / Sports News / One-Day Cup: Yuzvendra Chahal delivers yet another match-winning spell 
One-Day Cup: Yuzvendra Chahal delivers yet another match-winning spell 
Chahal picked up three wickets against Somerset

One-Day Cup: Yuzvendra Chahal delivers yet another match-winning spell 

By Gaurav Tripathi
Aug 10, 2026
11:55 am
What's the story

Seasoned Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal continued his impressive form in the ongoing One-Day Cup, England's premier List A tournament. Playing for Northamptonshire against Somerset on Sunday, he picked up three wickets in Northampton. Chahal ended with impressive bowling figures of three for 35 in 10 overs as Somerset were bowled out for 185 runs in 47 overs. Here we look at his performance and stats.

Spell 

Another stunning spell from the leggie 

Batting first in the game, Somerset were going well at 69/1 before a collapse took them by storm.

Meanwhile, Chahal's first victim was middle-order batter Archie Vaughan (18), followed by tailenders Jack Leach and Jake Ball.

Northamptonshire later chased down the 186-run target comfortably in 30 overs, winning by seven wickets.

This victory further highlights Chahal's contribution to his team's success in the ongoing tournament.

Performance

Chahal takes his tally to 15 wickets in the tournament

With his latest performance, Chahal has now taken 15 wickets in six matches in the tournament at an average of 21, as per Cricinfo.

His tally includes a stunning economy rate of 4.56.

The spinner's only four-wicket haul of the season came against Lancashire.

Chahal was the star with the ball in the game, picking up four wickets for 60 runs across nine overs.

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Career 

Here are his List A stats 

The 36-year-old now has 240 scalps from 151 List A matches at an average of 25.30.

The aforementioned 4/60 was his eighth four-wicket haul, as his tally also includes six fifers (ER: 4.82).

Notably, 121 of his wickets have come for India across 72 ODIs at 27.13.

He last played an international game almost three years ago.

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