County Championship: Zak Crawley slams 81 after Test axing

Crawley was dropped from England's Test team after the Ashes series and had taken a short break from red-ball cricket in June.

He had struggled in the Championship, scoring only 226 runs at an average of 20.54 in his first 12 innings of the summer.

However, after leading Sunrisers Leeds in The Hundred, he returned to open the batting against Middlesex and scored a commendable 81 runs.

The opener smoked 13 fours during his 115-ball stay.