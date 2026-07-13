What is Zimbabwe's record versus Bangladesh in T20I cricket?
What's the story
Zimbabwe are gearing up to host Bangladesh in a three-match T20I series, starting on July 15. All three matches will be played at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo. The hosts had stunned the Tigers with a 2-1 triumph in the preceding ODI series. However, a thumping seven-wicket win in the third game should boost Bangladesh's morale. Here we look at Zimbabwe's record versus Bangladesh in T20I cricket.
H2H
Bangladesh lead the numbers
Bangladesh are way ahead of Zimbabwe in terms of head-to-head record in T20Is.
The two teams have faced each other in a total of 25 T20I matches to date, as per ESPNcricinfo.
Out of these, Bangladesh have won 17 while Zimbabwe have emerged victorious on the remaining eight occasions.
The two teams last faced each other in a T20I two years back, in May 2024.
Information
Results in recent games
Bangladesh have won five of their last six T20Is against Zimbabwe. This includes a 4-1 series win in the aforementioned 2024 series. Meanwhile, Zimbabwe's solitary bilateral T20I series triumph against the Tigers came at home in 2022. Bangladesh have won three series in this regard, while two were drawn.
Home soil
What is the record in Zimbabwe?
On Zimbabwe soil, the hosts have four wins and as many defeats against the Bangladeshi side. The Tigers have won just one of their three T20I series in Zimbabwe, losing one as the remaining one was a draw.