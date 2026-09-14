1st ODI: Can Zimbabwe challenge mighty Australia at home? 

Zimbabwe recently won an ODI series against Bangladesh.

The same Bangladesh unit defeated Australia in an ODI series in July.

The latter's recent ODI form has also been far from exceptional, winning just 13 of their last 28 ODIs.

Meanwhile, Australia will miss the services of a few key players for this series.

Captain Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc have been rested ahead of ODIs and Tests in South Africa.

The team will be led by Mitchell Marsh, with Travis Head returning at the top of the order after missing the previous two series.