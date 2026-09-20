Sikandar Raza shines against Australia, completes 8,000 List A runs

Electing to bat, Zimbabwe lost openers Ben Curran and Brian Bennett within 10 overs.

Brendan Taylor also fell cheaply for 9, leaving the hosts at 68/3 in 14.3 overs. Kaia and Ervine then added an innings-defining 80-run stand.

Zimbabwe were 148/2 when Kaia retired hurt, which brought Raza to the crease. Ervine added another 61 runs with Raza before falling to Adam Zampa.