Sikandar Raza shines against Australia, completes 8,000 List A runs
What's the story
After losing the first two ODIs, Zimbabwe put up a strong fight, scoring 271/8 against Australia at Harare Sports Club. While Innocent Kaia and Craig Ervine bolstered the hosts with half-centuries, Sikandar Raza added the finishing touch. Raza, who scored an unbeaten 81 (72), raced to 8,000 runs in List A cricket. The star all-rounder has been Zimbabwe's driving force across formats.
Start
Zimbabwe recover after patchy start
Electing to bat, Zimbabwe lost openers Ben Curran and Brian Bennett within 10 overs.
Brendan Taylor also fell cheaply for 9, leaving the hosts at 68/3 in 14.3 overs. Kaia and Ervine then added an innings-defining 80-run stand.
Zimbabwe were 148/2 when Kaia retired hurt, which brought Raza to the crease. Ervine added another 61 runs with Raza before falling to Adam Zampa.
Information
Raza adds finishing touch
While Raza stood his ground, Zimbabwe were reduced to 231/7 in 44.5 overs. The Zimbabwe skipper added crucial runs, taking the hosts to 271/8. He smashed an unbeaten 81 off 72 balls (7 fours and a six).
Career
A look at his numbers
As mentioned, Raza completed 8,000 List A runs with his latest knock.
He now has 8,026 runs from 264 50-over games at an average of over 36. This was his 42nd List A fifty, apart from 13 tons.
Notably, 26 of those half-centuries have come in ODIs. Across 159 ODIs, the Zimbabwe all-rounder has raced to 4,704 runs at an average of 37.33.
Information
Raza against Australia
According to Cricinfo, Raza slammed his second ODI half-century against Australia. In eight games against the Men in Yellow, the star all-rounder has amassed 268 runs at an average of 38.28. His strike rate is 76.79.