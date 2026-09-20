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Home / News / Sports News / Sikandar Raza shines against Australia, completes 8,000 List A runs
Sikandar Raza shines against Australia, completes 8,000 List A runs
Raza scored an unbeaten 81 (72) against Australia (Image Source: X/@ZimCricketv)

Sikandar Raza shines against Australia, completes 8,000 List A runs

By Parth Dhall
Sep 20, 2026
07:13 pm
What's the story

After losing the first two ODIs, Zimbabwe put up a strong fight, scoring 271/8 against Australia at Harare Sports Club. While Innocent Kaia and Craig Ervine bolstered the hosts with half-centuries, Sikandar Raza added the finishing touch. Raza, who scored an unbeaten 81 (72), raced to 8,000 runs in List A cricket. The star all-rounder has been Zimbabwe's driving force across formats.

Start

Zimbabwe recover after patchy start

Electing to bat, Zimbabwe lost openers Ben Curran and Brian Bennett within 10 overs.

Brendan Taylor also fell cheaply for 9, leaving the hosts at 68/3 in 14.3 overs. Kaia and Ervine then added an innings-defining 80-run stand.

Zimbabwe were 148/2 when Kaia retired hurt, which brought Raza to the crease. Ervine added another 61 runs with Raza before falling to Adam Zampa.

Information

Raza adds finishing touch

While Raza stood his ground, Zimbabwe were reduced to 231/7 in 44.5 overs. The Zimbabwe skipper added crucial runs, taking the hosts to 271/8. He smashed an unbeaten 81 off 72 balls (7 fours and a six).

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Career

A look at his numbers

As mentioned, Raza completed 8,000 List A runs with his latest knock.

He now has 8,026 runs from 264 50-over games at an average of over 36. This was his 42nd List A fifty, apart from 13 tons.

Notably, 26 of those half-centuries have come in ODIs. Across 159 ODIs, the Zimbabwe all-rounder has raced to 4,704 runs at an average of 37.33.

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Information

Raza against Australia

According to Cricinfo, Raza slammed his second ODI half-century against Australia. In eight games against the Men in Yellow, the star all-rounder has amassed 268 runs at an average of 38.28. His strike rate is 76.79.

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