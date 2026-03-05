T20 WC: Zimbabwe's first batch departs India after travel disruption

The Zimbabwe cricket team has started its journey back home after exiting the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026. The return was delayed due to travel disruptions, but the International Cricket Council (ICC) stepped in to arrange alternative flights. "Zimbabwe Cricket confirms that the Zimbabwe senior men's team participating in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 are on their way home from India," said a statement on X.

Travel details Return in phases The Zimbabwean squad will return to Harare in batches owing to flight availability and revised routing. The first batch of players left India on Wednesday, while the final group is scheduled to depart on Friday afternoon. The team played its last match of the tournament against South Africa on Sunday in Delhi. They were originally scheduled to fly back via Dubai on Monday.

Flight cancelations Flight cancelations due to geopolitical tensions The Zimbabwe contingent, including staff members, were scheduled to fly on Emirates from Delhi to Dubai before heading to Harare. However, these plans were disrupted after tensions in West Asia led to airspace closures by several countries. This resulted in flight cancellations or rerouting, affecting many international flights, especially those transiting through Dubai. Along with Zimbabwe, the West Indies were also stranded in India.

