Zimbabwe announce squad for India T20Is; Wessly Madhevere returns
What's the story
Zimbabwe have announced a 15-member squad for the upcoming three-match T20I series against India, starting July 23. The team will be led by Sikandar Raza, who recently became Zimbabwe's most capped player. The squad sees the return of all-rounder Wessly Madhevere and fast bowler Newman Nyamhuri after their absence from the previous series against Bangladesh. The matches are scheduled to take place in Harare on July 23, 25, and 26.
New addition
Tafadzwa Tsiga receives maiden call-up
Wicketkeeper-batter Tafadzwa Tsiga has been given his first-ever call-up for a T20I series.
He will be joining the squad alongside Madhevere and Nyamhuri. The latter was ruled out of the Bangladesh series due to a niggle but has now recovered fully.
Tanaka Chivanga, who replaced Nyamhuri in the squad for the Bangladesh series, has retained his place for the impending series against India.
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Zimbabwe's recent form
Zimbabwe's recent home series against Bangladesh was a mixed bag. They lost the T20I series but won the one-off Test by an innings and clinched the ODI series 2-1 in Harare. The team will be looking to build on this performance as they take on India.
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A look at Zimbabwe squad
Zimbabwe squad: Sikandar Raza (captain), Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Tanaka Chivanga, Ben Curran, Brad Evans, Wessly Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Richard Ngarava, Newman Nyamhuri, Milton Shumba, and Tafadzwa Tsiga.