Zimbabwe announce squad for India T20Is; Wessly Madhevere returns

Wicketkeeper-batter Tafadzwa Tsiga has been given his first-ever call-up for a T20I series.

He will be joining the squad alongside Madhevere and Nyamhuri. The latter was ruled out of the Bangladesh series due to a niggle but has now recovered fully.

Tanaka Chivanga, who replaced Nyamhuri in the squad for the Bangladesh series, has retained his place for the impending series against India.