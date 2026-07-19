Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe in 3rd T20I, win series: Key stats
What's the story
Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe 2-1 in the three-match series after winning the 3rd T20I at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo. The visitors chased down 144, with Tanzid Hasan Tamim scoring a match-winning half-century. Zimbabwe earlier collapsed after being 107/2 in the 15th over. Only Dion Myers and Brian Bennett scored in double figures for them. Here are the key stats.
Partnership
Zimbabwe recover after poor start
Batting first, Zimbabwe were off to a poor start, with opener Tadiwanashe Marumani perishing early.
Myers came in and joined forces with Bennett. The duo put together a 71-run second-wicket partnership.
However, Mohammad Saifuddin broke this stand by dismissing Bennett for 47 runs. This left Zimbabwe at a comfortable position of 77/2 after 11 overs, but things soon took a turn for the worse.
Knock
Myers's presence bolsters Zimbabwe despite collapse
Despite Myers's efforts to keep the scoreboard ticking, regular wickets kept Zimbabwe from accelerating in the final overs.
Such was Zimbabwe's misery that Myers and Bennett were the only batters to enter double digits.
The former stayed till the end and was eventually dismissed in the last over. The batter's 73 came off 53 balls and included 7 fours and 2 sixes.
Information
Third T20I half-century
This was Myers's third fifty across 40 T20I matches, as per ESPNcricinfo. He has now raced to 710 runs across 37 innings at an average of 20.88. His strike rate is 122.62, with his best score being 96.