Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe in 3rd T20I, win series: Key stats

Batting first, Zimbabwe were off to a poor start, with opener Tadiwanashe Marumani perishing early.

Myers came in and joined forces with Bennett. The duo put together a 71-run second-wicket partnership.

However, Mohammad Saifuddin broke this stand by dismissing Bennett for 47 runs. This left Zimbabwe at a comfortable position of 77/2 after 11 overs, but things soon took a turn for the worse.