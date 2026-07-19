Zimbabwe's Dion Myers slams his third T20I fifty: Key stats
What's the story
Dion Myers played a vital innings of 73 runs to help Zimbabwe post a score of 143/7 in the third and final T20 International against Bangladesh. The match is being held at the Queens Sports Club on Sunday. Myers's innings came at the crucial juncture as the hosts lost regular wickets while batting first. Here we look at Myers's knock and stats.
Partnership
Vital stand with Bennett
Batting first in the game, the home team was off to a poor start with opener Tadiwanashe Marumani perishing for four in the second over.
Myers came in at three and joined forces with opener Brian Bennett.
The duo put together a 71-run second-wicket partnership.
However, Mohammad Saifuddin broke this stand by dismissing Bennett for 47 runs.
This left Zimbabwe at a comfortable position of 77/2 after 11 overs but things soon took a turn for the worse.
Match dynamics
Myers stayed till the last over
Despite Myers's efforts to keep the scoreboard ticking, regular wickets kept Zimbabwe from accelerating in the final overs.
Such was Zimbabwe's misery that Myers and Bennett were the only batters to enter double digits.
The former stayed till the end and was eventually dismissed in the last over.
The batter's 73 came off 53 balls and included seven fours and two sixes.
Stats
Here are the key stats
This was Myers's third fifty across 40 T20I matches, as per ESPNcricinfo.
He has now raced to 710 runs across 37 innings at an average of 20.88.
His strike rate is 122.62, with his best score being 96.
Coming to his overall T20 stats, the batter has completed 1,075 runs from 58 games at 23-plus.
This was his sixth fifty.