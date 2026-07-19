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Home / News / Sports News / Zimbabwe's Dion Myers slams his third T20I fifty: Key stats 
Zimbabwe's Dion Myers slams his third T20I fifty: Key stats 
Myers scored 73 runs off 53 balls (Image Source: X/@ZimCricketv)

Zimbabwe's Dion Myers slams his third T20I fifty: Key stats 

By Gaurav Tripathi
Jul 19, 2026
06:29 pm
What's the story

Dion Myers played a vital innings of 73 runs to help Zimbabwe post a score of 143/7 in the third and final T20 International against Bangladesh. The match is being held at the Queens Sports Club on Sunday. Myers's innings came at the crucial juncture as the hosts lost regular wickets while batting first. Here we look at Myers's knock and stats.

Partnership 

Vital stand with Bennett

Batting first in the game, the home team was off to a poor start with opener Tadiwanashe Marumani perishing for four in the second over.

Myers came in at three and joined forces with opener Brian Bennett.

The duo put together a 71-run second-wicket partnership.

However, Mohammad Saifuddin broke this stand by dismissing Bennett for 47 runs.

This left Zimbabwe at a comfortable position of 77/2 after 11 overs but things soon took a turn for the worse.

Match dynamics

Myers stayed till the last over

Despite Myers's efforts to keep the scoreboard ticking, regular wickets kept Zimbabwe from accelerating in the final overs.

Such was Zimbabwe's misery that Myers and Bennett were the only batters to enter double digits.

The former stayed till the end and was eventually dismissed in the last over.

The batter's 73 came off 53 balls and included seven fours and two sixes.

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Stats 

Here are the key stats 

This was Myers's third fifty across 40 T20I matches, as per ESPNcricinfo.

He has now raced to 710 runs across 37 innings at an average of 20.88.

His strike rate is 122.62, with his best score being 96.

Coming to his overall T20 stats, the batter has completed 1,075 runs from 58 games at 23-plus.

This was his sixth fifty.

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