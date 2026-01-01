Burl, Evans register this partnership record for Zimbabwe (T20Is)  

Both batters were watchful early on before opening their arms toward the end.

Runs flew in the last few overs as there was a sudden surge in the scoring rate.

Namibia's decision to bowl spin in the last over backfired heavily as Burl took on Namibian skipper Gerhard Erasmus, scoring 20 runs from it and helping Zimbabwe post a formidable total of 195/6.

The southpaw completed his fifty during his stay.