Burl, Evans register this partnership record for Zimbabwe (T20Is)
What's the story
Zimbabwe clinched a nail-biting five-run victory over Namibia in Windhoek. The T20I Tri-Series match was a rollercoaster ride, with Zimbabwe recovering from a precarious position of 101/6 to post a competitive total of 195/6. They were powered by Ryan Burl and Brad Evans, who rescued Zimbabwe with a stunning 94-run partnership for the seventh wicket off just 48 balls. Here we look at the feats scripted by this historic stand.
Match highlights
Zimbabwe lose momentum after strong start
Zimbabwe started their innings on a high note with Ben Curran (38) and Brian Bennett (32) putting up a quick 64-run opening partnership.
However, Namibia struck back and took five wickets for just 15 runs. The sixth wicket fell in the 12th over with just 101 runs on the board.
While Zimbabwe looked down and out at this point, Burl and Evans had other plans.
Turnaround
Burl and Evans rescue Zimbabwe with an explosive partnership
Both batters were watchful early on before opening their arms toward the end.
Runs flew in the last few overs as there was a sudden surge in the scoring rate.
Namibia's decision to bowl spin in the last over backfired heavily as Burl took on Namibian skipper Gerhard Erasmus, scoring 20 runs from it and helping Zimbabwe post a formidable total of 195/6.
The southpaw completed his fifty during his stay.
Stand
A historic partnership from the Zimbabwe duo
As per Cricinfo, Burl and Evans's 94-run stand is the highest for any Zimbabwe pair for the seventh wicket or lower (T20Is).
No other Zimbabwe pair even has an 80-plus partnership in this regard.
Overall, this is the third-highest partnership for these wickets.
Namibia's Zane Green and Alexander Busing-Volschenk take second place with their own seventh-wicket stand of 110 runs later in the game.
Burl
Fine half-century from Ryan Burl
Burl was on a roll, smashing seven fours and a six en route to his 32-ball 57*.
With this effort, he has raced to 2,175 runs from 126 T20I matches at 26.52. His strike rate reads 124.64.
He struck his 6th fifty for Zimbabwe.
Notably, Sikandar Raza (3,154) is the only batter with more T20I runs in Zimbabwe colors.
Overall in T20s, Burl has amassed 3,969 runs from 210 matches at 30.06. He slammed his 14th fifty.
Evans
All-round show from Evans
Evans complemented Burl well with his 37* off 25 deliveries (2 fours, 2 sixes).
The medium pacer also went on to claim three wickets with the ball (3/41 in four overs) as Namibia were folded for 190 in the run chase.
Evans now boasts 57 wickets from 39 T20Is at an economy of 8.48.
His 259 runs in the format have come at a strike rate of 129.50.