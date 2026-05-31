Alexander Zverev reaches his 6th consecutive Roland Garros quarter-final: Stats

Alexander Zverev , the third-ranked player in the ATP Rankings, has advanced to the quarter-finals of Roland Garros . He defeated Jesper de Jong 7-6(3), 6-4, 6-1 on Court Philippe-Chatrier. The win marks Zverev's sixth consecutive year reaching this stage at Paris. He will now take on rising star Rafael Jodar in an exciting last-eight showdown.

Match details Zverev's thoughts after the match Zverev started the match on a shaky note, trailing 0-3 against world No. 106 De Jong. However, he quickly found his footing and dominated the match in two hours and 14 minutes. "In the beginning it was a bit difficult," Zverev said after his win. "I didn't start off strong and he started off really fast and really well."

Journey Zverev closes in on his 1st major title The 29-year-old German ace converted four of the seven break points he got against De Jong, edging closer to his first-ever Grand Slam title. Zverev, a three-time major finalist including at Roland Garros in 2024, is one of only two Top-10 players left in the men's singles draw. The other is World No. 6 Felix Auger-Aliassime.

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Upcoming challenge Zverev to face rising star Jodar next Zverev will take on 19-year-old Jodar, who has already made a name for himself this clay-court season. The Spaniard was ranked outside the Top 100 but is now almost in the Top 20 within two months. "He's a very young player, incredibly talented," Zverev said of his next opponent. "He's playing incredible tennis and it's going to be a very difficult challenge, but I have to trust myself and I'll be ready for it."

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Milestone 42-10 win-loss record at Roland Garros With this win, Zverev has made it to his eighth Roland Garros quarter-final. Zverev has raced to a 42-10 win-loss record at the French Open. Interestingly, he is a one-time finalist, three-time quarter-finalist and three-time semi-finalist here in Paris. Overall at Grand Slams, Zverev has raced to a 122-40 win-loss record. He is now tied with Jimmy Connors and himself for the sixth-most quarter-final appearances at this clay major in the Open Era.