Alexander Zverev reaches his first-ever Wimbledon final: Summary and stats
What's the story
Alexander Zverev has ended Britain's Arthur Fery's remarkable run at Wimbledon. The German player defeated the 23-year-old in straight sets, 7-6(0), 6-2, 6-4, to reach his first-ever Wimbledon final. The match was played on Friday afternoon and lasted for two hours and 14 minutes. With this victory, Zverev became only the third German man to reach a title match at Wimbledon after Boris Becker and Michael Stich.
Path to victory
Zverev's journey to the final
Zverev's journey to the final has been impressive. He had never gone beyond the fourth round at Wimbledon before this year. The German has dropped only two sets in his six matches at this tournament. This latest win takes his winning streak at Grand Slams to 13 matches and improves his ranking by one spot to No. 2 in the ATP Live Rankings. It will be his first time inside the Top 2 since May last year, as per ATP.
Championship prospects
Zverev eyes a Grand Slam title
Zverev is now in his fifth major final and will be hoping to go one step further in London. He will face either defending champion Jannik Sinner or seven-time Wimbledon titlist Novak Djokovic in Sunday's championship match. If Zverev wins, he will become only the seventh man in the Open Era to win both Roland Garros and Wimbledon in the same year.
Fairytale run
Fery's remarkable run at Wimbledon
Fery, who came to Wimbledon with just six tour-level wins, nearly doubled that number (11) with his career-changing run at The All England Club. He beat Damir Dzumhur, Otto Virtanen, Zizou Bergs, Grigor Dimitrov, and Top-10 star Flavio Cobolli to become only the fifth British man to reach the Wimbledon semi-finals in the Open Era.
Records
Zverev makes these records with Fery scalp
As per Opta, Zverev (29 years 70 days at tournament start) is now the oldest player in the Open Era to reach the men's singles final at all four Grand Slam events, surpassing Andy Murray (29 years 8 days). Since 1988, a total of seven players have reached the final at all four Grand Slam events, the Olympics and the ATP Finals: Andre Agassi, Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, Andy Murray, Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz, and Zverev.
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A tiebreak record on offer
In the first set, Zverev won 7-6. Notably, he won a tiebreak to love for the fifth time in his career at a Grand Slam event. As per Opta, it is also Zverev's second tiebreak to love at Wimbledon this year, after the opening round against Alexander Blockx.
Numbers
131-40 win-loss record for Zverev at Grand Slams
Zverev has raced to a 22-19 win-loss record at Wimbledon. Zverev, who won the 2026 Roland Garros title, now owns a win-loss record of 131-40 at Grand Slams. He has reached his 5th Grand Slam final. From four Grand Slam finals to date, he has ended as a runner-up on three occasions (2020 US Open, 2024 French Open and 2025 Australian Open). In 2026, Zverev reached the semis at AO before winning Roland Garros. He is now 18-1 at Slams this year.
Information
Here are the match stats
Zverev dished out nine aces compared to Fery's 5. In terms of double faults, Ferry (4) committed more than Zverev (2). Zverev clocked 44 winners but made more unforced errors (31) compared to Fery's 25. Zverev converted 4/8 break points.