Alexander Zverev reaches his first-ever Wimbledon final: Summary and stats

Path to victory

Zverev's journey to the final

Zverev's journey to the final has been impressive. He had never gone beyond the fourth round at Wimbledon before this year. The German has dropped only two sets in his six matches at this tournament. This latest win takes his winning streak at Grand Slams to 13 matches and improves his ranking by one spot to No. 2 in the ATP Live Rankings. It will be his first time inside the Top 2 since May last year, as per ATP.