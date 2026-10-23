Drive-by shooting in Paris leaves 1 dead, 4 injured
What's the story
A drive-by shooting in the Yvelines district west of Paris has left one dead and at least four others injured. French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu said that a suspect has been arrested. Ali Rabeh, Trappes mayor, told BFMTV earlier that a man "appeared to be firing at random and seemed intent on carrying out a massacre." He called it a "miracle that there were not more victims," adding that the suspect opened fire at various locations, including a playground.
Investigation underway
12-year-old girl among injured
Rabeh said the person killed was of African origin, while one of those critically wounded was of North African origin.
He also revealed that one of the injured victims is a 12-year-old girl.
However, no information about the shooter's motives has been released yet.
Prime Minister Lecornu took to social media platform X to announce that security forces had been fully mobilized in response to the shooting.
Arrest confirmed
All available resources of security forces fully mobilized
"All available resources of the security forces and judicial authorities have been fully mobilized," Lecornu said.
"France's National Anti-Terrorism Prosecutor's Office has announced that it is monitoring the situation."
The incident occurred as France prepares for another day of protests against the high cost of living on Saturday, with major museums closed and the government deploying a much bigger security presence to avoid a recurrence of last week's violent upheaval.