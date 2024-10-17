Summarize Simplifying... In short The UNDP report reveals a grim reality of 1.1 billion people living in multidimensional poverty, with India housing the most at 234 million.

The study also highlights that children are twice as likely to live in extreme poverty than adults, with Sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia being the hardest hit regions.

Conflict-stricken countries have three times higher poverty rates, making basic needs a desperate struggle for 455 million people.

The report analyzed data from 112 countries

1.1billion people living in multidimensional poverty, India has most: UN

By Chanshimla Varah 04:03 pm Oct 17, 202404:03 pm

What's the story A report by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Oxford Poverty and Human Development Initiative (OPHI) has revealed that over 1.1 billion people across the globe are living in acute poverty. The Multidimensional Poverty Index (MPI), which measures poverty through parameters such as lack of housing, sanitation, electricity, cooking fuel, nutrition, and school attendance, was used to compile the data. The report analyzed data from 112 countries with a total population of 6.3 billion.

Conflict impact

Conflict and poverty: A grim correlation

The UNDP report also found that poverty rates are three times higher in conflict-stricken countries. This comes as the world saw the highest number of conflicts since World War II in 2023. "The 2024 MPI paints a sobering picture: 1.1 billion people endure multidimensional poverty, of which 455 million live in the shadow of conflict," said UNDP chief statistician Yanchun Zhang. Zhang emphasized that for those in conflict-affected areas, meeting basic needs is a more desperate struggle.

Child poverty

Children and geographical disparities in global poverty

The report also found that 584 million children under 18 are living in extreme poverty, making up 27.9% of children globally. This is more than double the percentage of adults in similar conditions (13.5%). Regionally, Sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia host 83.2% of the world's poorest people. Shocked at "the sheer magnitude of people who are struggling to live a decent life and at the same time fearing for their safety—455 million," OPHI director Sabina Alkire said.

Poverty epicenter

India tops list of nations with extreme poverty

India has the highest number of people living in extreme poverty, with 234 million people affected out of its 1.4 billion population. Next in line are Pakistan, Ethiopia, Nigeria, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The five countries make up for nearly half of the world's poor population, the report says.