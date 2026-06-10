12 killed in mass shooting in Johannesburg 

Investigation ongoing

Motive behind attack still unknown

The motive behind this brutal attack is still unknown and no arrests have been made so far. Authorities have launched a manhunt for the suspects involved in this incident. They are also appealing to the public for any information that could help in their investigation. South Africa has one of the world's highest murder rates, with over 60 people slain every day on average. A mass shooting at a Johannesburg bar left nine people dead last year.