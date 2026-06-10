12 killed in mass shooting in Johannesburg
What's the story
A mass shooting in Johannesburg's Cleveland area has left at least 12 people dead and nine others injured. The incident took place late on Tuesday night when multiple gunmen opened fire at the Jumpers informal settlement. The South African Police Service (SAPS) responded to reports of a shooting around 11:10pm local time and found multiple victims across different locations within the settlement.
Attack details
Attackers entered through 2 access points
According to police, "It is alleged that more than 10 suspects were dropped off by a white Toyota Quantum near a petrol station in Cleveland." The attackers reportedly entered the informal settlement through both entrances and moved through the area, opening fire on residents and community members at multiple locations before fleeing the scene in the same vehicle.
Investigation ongoing
Motive behind attack still unknown
The motive behind this brutal attack is still unknown and no arrests have been made so far. Authorities have launched a manhunt for the suspects involved in this incident. They are also appealing to the public for any information that could help in their investigation. South Africa has one of the world's highest murder rates, with over 60 people slain every day on average. A mass shooting at a Johannesburg bar left nine people dead last year.