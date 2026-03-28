Iranian strike wounds 12 US troops at Saudi Arabia base
What's the story
At least 12 United States service members were wounded in an Iranian missile strike at Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia. The attack occurred on Friday and is considered one of the most serious breaches of American air defenses since the conflict began on February 28, Reuters reported. Two of the injured troops are said to be in serious condition, the report cited sources as saying.
Casualty update
Over 300 US service members injured
The latest injuries bring the total number of US service members injured in the conflict to over 300. Around 273 of these have returned to duty, according to reports. The Pentagon has also confirmed the deaths of 13 service members in this war till now. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has claimed that the US attacks are "crushing" Iran, saying they are "begging to make a deal." However, Iran continues to deny any interest in a ceasefire or negotiations.
Attack impact
US KC-135 tankers severely damaged
Iran has targeted US bases across the Middle East with a large stockpile of ballistic missiles and drones. The attacks have severely damaged at least two KC-135 aerial refueling planes. They have also forced US Central Command to move thousands of troops to safer locations, some as far away as Europe. Israel has also launched fresh strikes on Iranian infrastructure.