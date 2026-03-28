Iranian strike wounds 12 US troops at Saudi Arabia base

Casualty update

Over 300 US service members injured

The latest injuries bring the total number of US service members injured in the conflict to over 300. Around 273 of these have returned to duty, according to reports. The Pentagon has also confirmed the deaths of 13 service members in this war till now. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has claimed that the US attacks are "crushing" Iran, saying they are "begging to make a deal." However, Iran continues to deny any interest in a ceasefire or negotiations.