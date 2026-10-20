14 killed after landslide at illegal gold mine in Colombia
What's the story
A landslide at an illegal gold mine in southwestern Colombia's Narino region has left 14 dead and seven injured. The incident took place in a region known for illegal mining activities, which are often controlled by armed groups. These groups not only oversee the clandestine gold trade but also engage in drug trafficking and extortion. Videos posted on social media showed bodies being evacuated from the mine to a nearby river using a backhoe.
Rescue efforts
Rescue operations were hampered by difficult terrain
The governor's office said rescue operations were hampered by difficult terrain and the presence of criminal groups.
Narino's Peace and Security Secretary Alex Gonzalez, who gave the revised death toll to the Caracol network, confirmed that search efforts have now ended.
Mine accidents in Colombia are common, especially at unregulated sites.
"Communities have no other economic alternatives than these extremely risky activities. Traditional small-scale mining has practically disappeared," a source from the governor's office told AFP.
Regulatory appeal
Call for formalization of illegal mining
Locals in the municipality where the mine collapsed on Monday have alleged targeted executions by armed groups over suspicions of collaborating with security forces and competing organizations, as well as stealing gold.
Local authorities had earlier reported a similar mining accident in August, which killed 13 people.
Narino Governor Luis Alfonso Escobar has called on the national government to speed up the formalization for illegal and small-scale miners to improve working conditions and safety standards.