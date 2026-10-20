14 killed after landslide at illegal gold mine in Colombia

The governor's office said rescue operations were hampered by difficult terrain and the presence of criminal groups.

Narino's Peace and Security Secretary Alex Gonzalez, who gave the revised death toll to the Caracol network, confirmed that search efforts have now ended.

Mine accidents in Colombia are common, especially at unregulated sites.

"Communities have no other economic alternatives than these extremely risky activities. Traditional small-scale mining has practically disappeared," a source from the governor's office told AFP.