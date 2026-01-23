Grandmother, grandson dead, 9 missing after landslides in New Zealand

A devastating landslide at Mount Maunganui Beachside Holiday Park in New Zealand has left at least six people missing, with an additional three campers feared missing. The incident occurred on Thursday morning after heavy rainfall triggered multiple slips. Separately, two people were confirmed dead from a landslide in Papamoa. The deceased have been identified as an elderly woman and a boy believed to be her 10-year-old grandson, whose bodies were recovered from a home about 20 minutes from the campground.

Ongoing efforts Rescue operations underway amid challenging conditions Rescue operations are currently underway at the site, with heavy machinery and sniffer dogs deployed to search for survivors. However, police have warned it could take "days" before any news can be provided to families of those missing. Bay of Plenty District Commander Superintendent Tim Anderson confirmed that no signs of life have been detected so far, but rescue crews remain hopeful.

Government response Prime Minister visits affected families, offers support New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon has visited the affected families and described the situation as an "absolute tragedy." He said, "There is massive hope, there is concern... every individual is handling it in a different way. It's a highly anxious time." The landslide at Mount Maunganui Beachside Holiday Park was triggered by extreme weather conditions that have been affecting the North Island.

Advertisement