2 Hindu men killed within 24 hours in Bangladesh

Bangladesh has witnessed another intense surge in violence against its minority Hindu community, with two murders taking place within 24 hours. The latest victims are Sarat Chakraborty Mani, a grocery shop owner in Narsingdi, and journalist Rana Pratap Bairagi in Manirampur, Jashore. These incidents take the total number of Hindu deaths to six in just 18 days.

Incident report Sarat Chakraborty Mani's murder details Mani was attacked with sharp weapons at Charsindur Bazaar in Palash Upazila while he was running his shop. Eyewitnesses told Bangladesh news channel Blitz that unidentified assailants suddenly attacked him, leaving him critically injured. Even as locals tried to rush him to the hospital, he succumbed to his injuries before reaching it.

Journalist killed Rana Pratap Bairagi's murder details On the same day, journalist Rana Pratap Bairagi was shot and had his throat slit in Manirampur, Jashore. The 45-year-old was a factory owner and acting editor of BD Khobor. Monirampur Police Station officer-in-charge Md Raziullah Khan confirmed the attack happened around 6pm, with seven bullet casings recovered from the scene.

Rising tensions Recent violence against Hindus in Bangladesh The murders of Mani and Bairagi come amid a spate of brutal attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh. Notably, Dipu Chandra Das was lynched, and his body was hung from a tree last month, in one of the most prominent of crimes. Last week, Khokon Das, a Hindu pharmacy owner, died after being attacked by miscreants near Keherbhanga Bazaar. Meanwhile, Bajendra Biswas was shot dead while on duty at a factory in Mymensingh last week.

Disturbing trend Sexual violence against Hindu women reported The violence has also extended to sexual assaults on Hindu women. In Jhenaidah district, a 40-year-old Hindu widow was allegedly tortured, raped, and had her hair cut by two local men. The survivor was rescued and admitted to Jhenaidah Sadar Hospital for treatment. Local authorities have assured strict legal action against those responsible for these crimes, local media reported.