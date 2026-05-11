2 Indians on hantavirus-hit ship evacuated to Netherlands

Two Indian crew members aboard the Dutch cruise ship MV Hondius have been evacuated to the Netherlands after a hantavirus outbreak. The Embassy of India in Spain confirmed that both are healthy and asymptomatic. The luxury vessel, operated by Oceanwide Expeditions, had set sail on April 1 from Ushuaia, Argentina. It reached Spain's Canary Islands on Sunday amid the virus outbreak.

Safety protocols Disembarkation done as per WHO guidelines The Indian mission said the disembarkation of passengers was done as per the World Health Organization (WHO) and Spanish authorities' guidelines. "As informed by the Spanish National Centre for Emergency Monitoring and Coordination (CENEM), the two Indian nationals who were traveling as crew members have been evacuated to the Netherlands, where they will be quarantined as per relevant health safety protocol," it said.

Health update WHO coordinating with Spanish authorities Indian Ambassador to Spain, Jayant N Khobragade, is closely coordinating with Spanish authorities and the evacuated crew members. "WHO experts on the ground are working with the Spanish Health Ministry on the epidemiological assessment of the passengers and coordinating charter flights with the Interior Ministry," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said after disembarkation operations began. He confirmed that all evacuees are asymptomatic.

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