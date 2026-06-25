2 major earthquakes hit Venezuela; how bad is the damage?
What's the story
Venezuela's capital Caracas was rocked by two powerful earthquakes on Wednesday, with the second one being a magnitude 7.5 tremor. The first quake, measuring 7.2 on the Richter scale, struck Yaracuy state at a depth of 22km and was followed by a stronger second quake just seconds later. The epicenters were located outside the city but were felt strongly across Caracas and as far away as Bogota, Colombia.
Emergency response
Interim president declares state of emergency
In the wake of the quakes, Venezuela's interim president Delcy Rodriguez declared a state of emergency. She said airport, rail and transport services have been paused. The full extent of the damage is still being assessed but debris is strewn on streets and rescuers are digging through rubble to locate survivors. President Rodriguez expressed her "immediate condolences" to those killed in the quakes but did not specify how many had died.
Rescue operations
Buildings collapsed
Gustavo Duque Saez, the mayor of Chacao, which forms part of the greater metropolitan area of Caracas, confirmed that at least two buildings had completely collapsed. He said 18 people had been rescued alive and over 500 emergency workers were on site trying to pull out more residents. The country's interior ministry has urged people to leave their homes due to concerns about building stability and possible gas line damage.
Tsunami warning
Tsunami threat warning canceled
Initially, a tsunami threat advisory was issued along the coast of Venezuela and parts of the Caribbean. However, these warnings were later canceled by the US Tsunami Warning System. The system said there is no longer a tsunami threat across the region from the quakes. Over 20 aftershocks have since been felt across the country, largely affecting its northern coastline, including La Guaira, Aragua, Carabobo and Falcón.
Airports
Rodríguez also announced that classes would be suspended
Venezuela's primary international airport, Maiquetía, on the outskirts of Caracas, has been closed due to earthquake damage. In a state TV broadcast, Rodríguez announced the suspension of metro and rail services across Venezuela. President Rodríguez also announced that classes would be suspended for the rest of the week. Emergency personnel and officials are currently working to rescue anyone trapped beneath the rubble. Nonetheless, the USGS stated that the area where the earthquakes occurred is particularly vulnerable.
Deaths
40% chance death it would exceed 100,000
Many structures in the region are made of reinforced brick masonry and adobe blocks, and the sheer magnitude of the shaking increased the likelihood of casualties. The USGS said there is a 36% possibility the death toll will surpass 10,000, with a 40% chance that it would exceed 100,000. The quakes came as the country was celebrating a national holiday marking the 1821 Battle of Carabobo, a decisive victory by Venezuelan independence leader Simon Bolivar over the Spanish colonial authority.
Global response
US, El Salvador promise aid
In the wake of the disaster, international leaders have extended their support to Venezuela. US President Donald Trump said Washington was "ready, willing and able" to help. El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele announced 50 tons of equipment and supplies along with 300 rescuers ready to depart for Caracas. Ecuador's President Daniel Noboa Azin also said aid would be sent immediately while Brazil promised to assess what assistance could be extended.