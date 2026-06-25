2 major earthquakes hit Venezuela; how bad is the damage? 

Emergency response

Interim president declares state of emergency

In the wake of the quakes, Venezuela's interim president Delcy Rodriguez declared a state of emergency. She said airport, rail and transport services have been paused. The full extent of the damage is still being assessed but debris is strewn on streets and rescuers are digging through rubble to locate survivors. President Rodriguez expressed her "immediate condolences" to those killed in the quakes but did not specify how many had died.