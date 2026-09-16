20 dead after bomb-damaged apartment building collapses in Gaza
What's the story
A bomb-damaged apartment building in Gaza City collapsed overnight, killing at least 20 people, including five children, and injuring 14 others. The seven-story structure in the Tal al-Hawa neighborhood was home to at least 10 families. Nearly 100 people are feared trapped under the rubble. As of Wednesday, rescue workers were still searching for survivors. "We are still hearing voices from under the rubble," Raed Al-Dahshan, the director of Gaza City's civil defense service, said.
Rescue challenges
Rescue efforts hampered
Rescue efforts have been hampered by a shortage of heavy machinery and equipment needed for safe debris clearance. Civil defense teams and residents are currently searching through the rubble manually.
Alessandro Mrakic, head of the UN Development Programme's Gaza office, said some UN agencies and Egypt's relief agency are involved in the rescue operation.
He also warned that hundreds of other buildings are at risk of collapse due to similar conditions.
Housing crisis
Thousands of Palestinians living in damaged buildings
The collapse of the building has underscored the risks faced by thousands of Palestinians living in damaged structures due to a lack of shelters and tents.
Gaza's local rescue service estimates around 2,000 such buildings are still occupied.
Israel's assault on Gaza has generated around 61 million tons of wreckage and debris that could take seven years to clear, according to the United Nations.
Ongoing conflict
Ceasefire between Israel and Hamas halted large-scale fighting
A US-backed ceasefire in October 2025 halted large-scale fighting in Gaza, but Israeli strikes have continued and negotiations over a lasting peace have made little progress.
Hamas has accused Israel of violating the ceasefire and obstructing US President Donald Trump's broader plan to end the conflict.
The plan includes an Israeli withdrawal from Gaza and the disarmament of Hamas.
Similarly, Israel has accused Hamas of violating the agreement.