20 killed after cargo ship catches fire in China port
What's the story
As many as 20 people have been killed after a fire broke out on a cargo ship, the Ocean Melody, at the Beihai Shipbuilding Co. in Qingdao port, China. The incident took place around 11:00am local time and was brought under control by 2:30pm. The vessel was docked for repairs when the fire started. At least 20 people have been confirmed dead, while five others are still missing after this tragic incident.
Ship details
Ocean Melody was undergoing maintenance
A total of 42 people were on the vessel, and 12 of them were safely evacuated, Xinhua reported.
The Ocean Melody is a Liberia-flagged dry bulk carrier, measuring 623 feet in length. The ship arrived at the Qingdao shipyard on August 31 and was undergoing maintenance work.
After the fire broke out, President Xi Jinping issued "important instructions" for urgent rescue operations for those missing on board. P
remier Li Qiang also called for immediate action to rescue those trapped.
Eyewitness account
Witness account of the incident
A witness who was present at the scene told AFP that he saw thick smoke coming from the ship but didn't see any visible flames.
"I saw the smoke from the ship by chance, but there was no visible fire," he stated.
He further added, "I didn't hear an explosion or smell anything."
The Qingdao port is a major shipping hub on China's northeastern coast and plays a key role in international trade activities.