20 killed after cargo ship catches fire in China port

A total of 42 people were on the vessel, and 12 of them were safely evacuated, Xinhua reported.

The Ocean Melody is a Liberia-flagged dry bulk carrier, measuring 623 feet in length. The ship arrived at the Qingdao shipyard on August 31 and was undergoing maintenance work.

After the fire broke out, President Xi Jinping issued "important instructions" for urgent rescue operations for those missing on board. P

remier Li Qiang also called for immediate action to rescue those trapped.