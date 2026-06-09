24 Indian sailors rescued after missile attack off Oman coast 

Maritime safety

'US Navy missile attack on our engine room'

A fire was reported on the ship, which was not carrying any cargo, at 1:30 pm, after the missile struck, Opesh Kumar Sharma, director in the shipping ministry, told a media briefing. "The vessel was well out of the Strait of Hormuz and well clear to the south," he said. An audio recording of an SOS sent by the crew contained a member reporting that the vessel was on fire following a "US Navy missile attack on our engine room."